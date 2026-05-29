GT vs RR, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Playing 11 Today Match: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI, Squad & Players List

GT vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Playing 11, Squad, Captain & Players List Today Match Updates: Reeling from a one-sided defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL Qualifier, Gujarat Titans will lock horns with a confident Rajasthan Royals who trounced Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.

With the prodigal Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in blistering form and GT bowlers far from their best in the match against RCB, Shubman Gill and Co will probably look to make at least one change. That could come in the form of Arshad Khan being reinstated in the starting lineup in place of Kulwant Khejroliya, who inexplicably got the nod in the match against RCB despite not playing a single match in the group stage.