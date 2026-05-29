GT vs RR, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Playing 11 Today Match: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI, Squad & Players List

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GT vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Playing 11, Squad, Captain & Players List Today Match Updates: Reeling from a one-sided defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL Qualifier, Gujarat Titans will lock horns with a confident Rajasthan Royals who trounced Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.
With the prodigal Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in blistering form and GT bowlers far from their best in the match against RCB, Shubman Gill and Co will probably look to make at least one change. That could come in the form of Arshad Khan being reinstated in the starting lineup in place of Kulwant Khejroliya, who inexplicably got the nod in the match against RCB despite not playing a single match in the group stage.
As for Rajasthan, they are unlikely to tinker with their lineup and will go full steam ahead in the bid to book their place in the IPL final against Bengaluru on Sunday.
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan/Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma, Tushar Deshpande
Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sushant Mishra, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja, Shubham Dubey, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Shimron Hetmyer, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Vignesh Puthur
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.