GT vs RR: Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals unlikely to tinker with familiar XIs

Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be taking on the the trioka of Gujarat Titans’ Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna as well as the wily Rashid Khan when the two teams face each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

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With both teams unlikely to tinker much with their lineup, the Gujarat Titans will hope that their misfiring top 3 comes to the party in their home ground. Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler are the top batters in the GT lineup but couldn’t quite get going against Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, their middle order hasn’t exactly inspired confidence but it’s unlikely GT will ring the alarm bells and go for wholesale changes in the early stages.