GT vs RR: Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals unlikely to tinker with familiar XIs

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Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be taking on the the trioka of Gujarat Titans’ Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna as well as the wily Rashid Khan when the two teams face each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
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With both teams unlikely to tinker much with their lineup, the Gujarat Titans will hope that their misfiring top 3 comes to the party in their home ground. Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler are the top batters in the GT lineup but couldn’t quite get going against Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, their middle order hasn’t exactly inspired confidence but it’s unlikely GT will ring the alarm bells and go for wholesale changes in the early stages.
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On the other hand, Rajasthan who thrashed Chennai Super Kings by 47 runs will likely go with the same combination which looks pretty well balanced at the moment.
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada/Jason Holder, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma
Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Jayant Yadav, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Sushant Mishra, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Shubham Dubey, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.