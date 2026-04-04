GT vs RR, IPL 2026 Highlights: Royals survive Rabada-Rashid rearguard act, beat Titans by 6 runs

Tushar Deshpande of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans during Match 9 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad , India, on April 4, 2026. (CREIMAS)

IPL 2026, Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Highlights: Rajasthan Royals looked set to coast to victory until Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada’s sudden onslaught in the death overs brought Gujarat Titans right back in it. The pair put up a 43-run stand off 30 balls but Jofra Archer and Tushar Deshpande then closed things up in the last two overs. In the end RR prevailed over GT by six runs in what was arguably the first proper thriller of the season.

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Half centuries from Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal earlier took the Rajasthan Royals to a score of 210/6 in 20 overs. Jurel scored 75 in 42 while Jaiswal made 55 in 36. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fired once again for Rajasthan Royals but there was no half-century for him this time as he fell to Gujarat Titans’ stand-in captain Rashid Khan right after the powerplay. His opening partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal ended on 70 in 6.2 overs.

Royals batted first after Riyan Parag won the toss. GT are being led by Rashid Khan today with Shubman Gill out injured. GT are looking for their first win of the season in their second home match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

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Match Ended Indian Premier League, 2026 - Match 9 Gujarat Titans 204/8 (20.0) vs Rajasthan Royals 210/6 (20.0) Match Ended ( Match 9 )

Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by 6 runs View Scorecard

Live Updates Apr 4, 2026 11:26 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: RR beat GT by 6 runs! Deshpande sends back Rashid with the penultimate ball with GT needing 7 to win off two. And then he sends the last ball right into the blockhole to new boy Ashok Sharma. Deshpande and Archer have won RR the first proper thriller of this season. Well that was quite something. RR looked like they were on the box seat for about 90 percent of this match before the last four overs came along. Rashid Khan has pulled rabits out of the hat in the past as well for GT with the bat and so him winning it for them with a six and a four off the last two balls was really not out of the question. That 43-run stand between him and Rabada is what made this game a thriller. But RR toughed it out, Archer showed his class when the time came and Deshpande did what he has done a number of times for CSK in the past and Mumbai in domestic cricket. Apr 4, 2026 11:23 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Just 4 runs in the 19th, GT need 11 to win off the last over Jofra does his job. He kept it at Rabada's body and when he bowled to Rashid, he kept it in the blockhole. Kept both batters from scoring freely. Now it is down to Tushar Deshpande. Rabada on strike. Here we go! Apr 4, 2026 11:14 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: 15 runs in the 18th! GT now need 15 to win off 12! Wowza, where did this come from! Sandeep Sharma comes in for the 18th, his first ball was full outside off, Rashid slams it between backward point and short third for four. Single second ball and then Rabada smacks the living daylights off the third ball back down the ground for six. A single, double and single off the remainder of the over. Rashid and Rabada have somehow made GT the favourites to win thsi now. Rashid on 21 off 11, Rabada on 20 off 10. Apr 4, 2026 11:05 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: GT need 30 to win from the last 3 overs Well, somehow Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan are keeping GT in the hunt. First Rabada with a six over mid off against Archer fourth ball of the 16th over. Then Rashid sends Bishnoi's second ball in the 17th over behind point for four. Rabada then hits the last ball back over the bowler's head for another four. Apr 4, 2026 11:01 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: OUT! GT falling apart now Fifth ball of that same over, Rashid smashes it past extra cover, the batters run two but Shahrukh thinks that a third is on. But the fielder in question is Jadeja, he fires in the throw at the striker's end, Jurel knocks off the bails. Not the wisest of calls to challenge Jadeja's arm, regardless of his age. Shahrukh Khan run out (Jadeja/Jurel) 11 (4) GT 161/7 in 14.5 overs Apr 4, 2026 10:55 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: OUT! Four, six and out for Tewatia Wicket No.4 for Bishnoi! The first ball of the 15th went past short third for a four off Tewatia's outside edge. Then a reverse sweep over the same fielder for a six. Tewatia tries to send the third ball past point, the ball ends up taking the outside edge before settling into the gloves of the wicketkeeper. Tewatia c Jurel b Ravi Bishnoi 12 (6) GT 155/6 in 14.3 overs Apr 4, 2026 10:48 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: OUT! It's Buttler! Top edged and fine leg takes it! Burger sends back Buttler with the first ball of the 14th over. Royals inching closer and closer to victory now. Buttler c Sandeep Sharma b Burger 26 (14) Apr 4, 2026 10:46 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: GT need 78 to win from 42 balls Rahul Tewatia is out there now with Jos Buttler and so it is not a lost cause by any stretch of imagination for GT. But they need a big knock from one of these, with Buttler being the obvious favourite to come up with that, even with his recent patchy form. He is on 26 off 13, Tewatia on one off two. Nandre Burger returns for the 14th over Apr 4, 2026 10:41 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: OUT! 2 wickets in the over for Bishnoi! Wow, Sundar comes in, hits a four, and then goes back. Full on the pads for the third ball of the 13th over, Sundar gets a bit too under it and sends it straight into the hands of deep midwicket, where its Jadeja who takes the catch. Sundar c Jadeja b Ravi Bishnoi 4 (2) GT 131/4 in 12.3 overs Apr 4, 2026 10:39 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: OUT! 200th T20 wicket for Bishnoi! Back of a length googly to start off the 13th over from Bishnoi, Phillips tries to muscle it down the ground. It goes towards long on where Archer runs and dives forward to take the catch. Glenn Phillips c Archer b Ravi Bishnoi 3 (4) GT 127/3 in 12.1 overs Apr 4, 2026 10:30 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: OUT! Sudharsan's knock ends Well this was coming. Ravi Bishnoi comes in for the 11th over and he had tightened things up, Just four runs off the first four balls. Bishnoi then drags one down on middle and leg, Sudharsan takes a swipe with everything he has. It is skewed into the hands of the fielder at deep backward square leg. Sudharsan c Deshpande b Ravi Bishnoi 73 (44) GT 107/2 in 10.4 overs Apr 4, 2026 10:22 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: GT 92/1 in 9 overs Ravindra Jadeja had given 11 runs in his first over for RR since the second edition of the IPL. Now he has been hit for 14. Sudharsan and Buttler take singles off the first two balls and then the former sends the third to the deep point fence for four. The fourth ball is sent to long on for two runs, then Sudharsan gets down on a knee and smashes the fifth ball over deep midwicket for a six. He finishes the over on 67 off 39, Buttler on one off one. GT 92/1 in 9 overs, need 119 to win from 66 balls Apr 4, 2026 10:15 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: GONE! Parag gets the breakthrough! How about it. At the end of it all, Parag gets the breakthrough in that over. He lobs up the last ball on length on off, Kushagra swings at it and the ball goes towards long on. Hetmyer is at the boundary, he takes the catch, then throws the ball up as his weight takes him beyond the boundary, he then steps back in and pouches the ball coolly. Umpire confirms the dismissal with a replay. Kushagra c Hetmyer b Parag 18 (14) GT 78/1 in 8 overs Apr 4, 2026 10:12 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Fifty for Sai Sudharsan! He brings it up with a six! Riyan Parag has brought himself on and he hasn't helped his side one bit with how he has gone about it in this over. The first ball was overpitched outside off, Sudharsan sends it through covers for a four. Two dot balls after that and then Parag sends in a stinker of a full toss, Sudharsan smashes it over cow corner for a six to get to the mark in 33 balls. Apr 4, 2026 10:09 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: GT 56/0 in 6 overs Sudharsan and Kushagra both got a four each and two more singles. Sudharsan on 33 off 24 balls. Kushagra is on 17 off 12. The target is such that it looks like GT are behind in the game at the moment from the perspective of their required run rate but they would know that having all of their wickets intact at the end of the powerplay is always good news. GT 56/0 in 6 overs Apr 4, 2026 10:03 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Just 5 runs in the 5th over Tushar Deshpande is on, starts off with a low full toss on off. Sudharsan jams it into the turf and it bursts right through the fingers of the fielder at short third. That went so fast there was no way he was stopping that really. But then Deshpande keeps Sudharsan pinned the rest of the over before the latter squeezes out a single off the last ball. Sudharsan on 26 off 21, Kushagra on 13 off nine. GT 45/0 in 5 overs Apr 4, 2026 09:58 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: GT 40/0 in 4 overs An early introduction for Sandeep Sharma in the fourth over and he does well, just eight runs given. He errs in line second ball, goes on to Kushagra's pads and the latter glances it past short fine leg for four. But that is the only boundary in that over. Apr 4, 2026 09:51 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: 15 runs in the first over! Not the best of starts there from Archer. He starts with sending one wide down the leg side, it goes miles away from where the wicketkeeper is and through to the boundary for five wides. A dot ball after that and then Sudharsan arches his back for the second ball, guides it over deep third man for a glorious six. Three Dot balls after that and Sudharsan puts the last one away between extra cover and cover point for four. Apr 4, 2026 09:40 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Now for the GT chase... Bishnoi is replacing Donovan Ferreira for RR. Kumar Kushagra is opening the batting with Sai Sudharsan in place of Gill. Jofra Archer to bowl the first over. Apr 4, 2026 09:24 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Jaiswal talks... "(On his batting) I was enjoying the game and really enjoyed it. (What he enjoyed batting with Sooryavanshi) Told him we needed to understand the wicket and play accordingly. Always good to bat with him. I was thinking of playing different shots. I was always thinking if a ball was not there, I need to manage it. If the shot was there, I was going to go for it." Apr 4, 2026 09:22 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: RR 210/6 in 20 overs Well that is exactly the score that Parag said that they will be aiming for at the toss. Jurel the clear standout with 75 off 42, Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi set the pace early on with the former scoring 55 off 36. But the nature of the pitch is such that GT have a realistic chance at chasing down 211. In fact, this may only be a par score. Apr 4, 2026 09:19 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: OUT! Jurel's special knock ends Siraj gets the big one and that could make a big difference towards the end of this match. Third ball of the last over, Siraj pulls the pace all the way down, Jurel tries to hit it back over the bowler but nicks it to Buttler. Jurel c Buttler b Mohammed Siraj 75 (42) RR 205/6 in 19.3 overs Apr 4, 2026 09:12 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Into the last 2 overs... Good news for GT that Ashok Sharma is back on the field and could bowl the 18th over. He had got a hand to the ball after Donovan Ferreira had hit the fifth of the over down the ground. In the process the ball seemed to have chipped a bit off his fingernail. He had walked off the ground and the umpire had also changed the ball, something that GT were not happy with at all. Ashok walked off only after bowling the last ball of the over though. Rabada then dismissed Fereira first ball of the next over but Dhruv Jurel has soldiered on and raised his half-century/ He sits on 61 off 35, Ravindra Jadeja, batting for RR for the first time since the first two editions of the IPL is at the other end. Apr 4, 2026 09:00 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: GONE! Hetmyer falls to Ashok! Ashok goes full outside off third ball of the 16th over, Hetmyer swings hard at it but can't get the connection he was looking for. Siraj takes the catch at long on. Hetmyer c Mohammed Siraj b Ashok Sharma 18 (8) RR 165/4 in 15.3 overs Apr 4, 2026 08:58 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: RR 160/3 in 15 overs Hetmyer is off in a flash here. Smashes sixes off the last two balls of that over from Prasidh. Rashid then starts the next over with a wide down the leg side. Then he goes for the googly that Jurel picks, slugs it over wide long on for a six. Singles off the rest of the over and JUrel is on 41 off 26, Hetmyer on 14 off six. RR 160/3 in 15 overs Apr 4, 2026 08:46 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: GONE! Riyan Parag is next! Parag couldn't pick up a length delivery outside off, Prasidh had gone full on middle the previous ball to Jurel and the latter had taken a single off it. Parag sends the second towards backward point, easy catch for the fielder. Parag c Kushagra b Prasidh Krishna 8 (4) RR 135/3 in 13.2 overs Apr 4, 2026 08:34 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Jaiswal cleaned up by Rabada! TIMBER! Jaiswal was looking eager to switch up a gear. Rabada with a length delivery third ball of the 13th, on off stump. Jaiswal backs away looking to whack it over the off side but makes a bit too much room for himself. The ball flattens the off stump unimpeded. Jaiswal b Rabada 55 (36) RR 126/2 in 12.3 overs Apr 4, 2026 08:27 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Half century for Jaiswal in 32 balls He brings it up with a four. Siraj returns for the 12th over, Jaiswal tries to cut the first ball and is beaten for pace. Then he carves the next one through extra cover and mid off for four and raises his half-century. Apr 4, 2026 08:23 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: RR 97/1 in 10 overs Well there has been a significant slowing down since Sooryavanshi's dismissal. Dhruv Jurel belts the second ball of the 10th over above extra cover for a four. A single is all that comes from the rest of the over. Jaiswal on 47 off 30, Jurel on 11 off 12. Apr 4, 2026 08:08 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: OUT! Rashid strikes and Sooryavanshi goes Well the stand-in skipper strikes straightaway! He comes in for the first over after powerplay, Jaiswal gets off strike first ball, Sooryavanshi slogs at a back of a length delivery on middle and leg. It is miscued and goes straight into the hands of Phillips at deep midwicket. Sooryavanshi c Phillips b Rashid Khan 31 (18) RR 70/1 in 6.2 overs Apr 4, 2026 08:06 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: RR 69/0 in 6 overs The powerplay has clearly gone GT's way. Prasidh bowls the sixth, Jaiswal with a six and a four off the third and fourth balls. He finishes the powerplay on 35 off 19, Sooryavanshi on 31 off 17. Apr 4, 2026 08:03 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: RR 57/0 in 5 overs RR going at 11.40 but that seems quite low considering Sooryavanshi is still out there. Only problem for GT here is that today, Jaiswal is being just as destructive. Rabada got smacked for a four by Vaibhav second ball of the fourth over and then Jaiswal ended it with a six over deep midwicket. Ashok Sharma comes in for the fifth, Sooryavanshi nicks first ball and Buttler can't keep hold of that one either. It deflects off his gloves and goes to the boundary behind him. To make matters worse, Siraj puts a whole-hearted dive at the boundary to no avail and injures himself. Ashok digs the next ball in short outside off, Sooryavanshi arches his back and sends it over the deep third man fence for a six. Astonishing shot there. A single next ball and then Jaiswal runs two off the fifth. There was a caught behind appeal off the fourth but it doesn't go GT's way. Jaiswal is on 24 off 15, Sooryavanshi on 30 off 15. Apr 4, 2026 07:49 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Nightmare continues for Siraj Well this is not a good start from Siraj at all. This time he takes a pasting from Jaiswal. Sooryavanshi managed to go over mid off off the fifth ball from Rabada in the second over to make it 7 runs off it. Siraj then hangs up a length ball outside off first up, Jaiswal sends it over cover for six. Then Siraj goes back of a length on the pads, Jaiswal hits it past short fine leg for four. Siraj sprays the third ball wide down leg and then nails a hard length on leg stump. Jaiswal can only play it back to the bowler. Another hard length delivery outside off fourth ball, Jaiswal swings hards. Slices it a bit but it still goes over mid-off for four. Then comes a potentially important moment in this match, Jaiswal tries to play the fifth ball fine, gets a nick and Buttler dives low to his right but can't make it stick. That was a dropped catch with Jaiswal on 16 off eight. He stays on 16 at the end of that over, Sooryavanshi on 14 off nine. RR 32/0 in 3 overs Apr 4, 2026 07:40 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: 10 runs in the first over... And it's that boy Sooryavanshi again. Jaiswal tucks the first ball through square leg for a single. Siraj then drifts full on to Sooryavanshi's pads, the latter glances it to long leg for a four. He is the late on the flick next ball, no runs. Siraj stays short but on the leg stump line, Sooryavanshi swipes it to the long leg boundary. Siraj changes line, full outside off, Sooryavanshi plays it to long on and takes a single. Apr 4, 2026 07:29 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi vs Siraj, Rabada, Krishna and Rashid Well, we have seen Vaibhav Sooryavanshi taking Gujarat Titans to the cleaners. At the time, there was no Rabada in GT's bowling lineup. Can that make a difference today? We will see. For now, Sooryavanshi is walking out with Yashasvi Jaiswal, himself a prodigious young talent but a veteran compared to the former. Apr 4, 2026 07:20 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: The teams Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma Gujarat Titans: Kumar Kushagra, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan(c), Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna Apr 4, 2026 07:14 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: What the captains said... Rashid Khan: We wanted to bowl first. Gill has a muscle spasm, hopefully he will be back soon. KK (Kumar Kushagra) is playing his first game and look forward to see him play. We played good cricket in the last game as well. Was a good game. We need to bring out 100% here. Riyan Parag: We are going to be batting first. We got to assess and adapt to different conditions. Hopefully we will put up a good score around 210 and defend it later on. We want to be a team that can play in all conditions. I want it to be a team that is flexible. We don't want to play one brand of cricket. We don't want to be a team that only scores or bowls for 200 runs or 250 runs. I think, like I said, I want us to assess the pitch, play through all conditions that the IPL offers to us, and be good at it. So I think that's the message. Two changes. Tushar Deshpande comes in for Brijesh and Shubham Dubey comes in for Bishnoi. Apr 4, 2026 07:04 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill has a muscle spasm That is all Rashid Khan has said. He didn't specify exactly which part of Gill's body is causing the trouble. As stated earlier, he had pointed to his neck while talking to Parag and it looks like he may have been talking about Gill there. Apr 4, 2026 07:01 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: RR win the toss! Riyan Parag says that Rajasthan Royals are batting first today. Apr 4, 2026 07:00 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Rashid Khan to lead Gujarat Titans! Well how about it! No Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan is out there with Riyan Parag. And it looks like Rashid has indicated to Parag that Gill has some issue with his neck, we will find out soon enough. Apr 4, 2026 06:51 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's incredible stats Soooryavanshi has played just eight IPL matches thus far. He has scored 304 runs in them at an astonishing strike rate of 218.70 with a century and two half-centuries. Apr 4, 2026 06:26 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill in Motera... His 39 off 27 in GT's opening match this season against PBKS may not have been his best but Shubman Gill is a force to reckon with at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Before the start of this season, Gill had scored 1109 runs in 23 matches with three centuries. His highest score of 129 is also the record for the highest T20 score at this venue and he is also the highest run scorer of in the IPL at this venue by some distance. Now that latter stat may not be too noteworthy as yet because this ground has become a regular in the IPL only when Gujarat-based teams have been active, which isn't a lot. But Gill's incredible hunger for runs also seeps into internationals of all kinds when playing here. He has scored 204 runs in four Tests here at an average of 51 with a century and a half-century. In ODIs, he has scored 132 runs in three matches at an average of 44 with a century to his name. He scored an unbeaten 126 off 63 balls in the lone T20I that he played here against New Zealand in February 2023. Apr 4, 2026 05:59 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: In Delhi... MI have finished their innings with a score of 162/6. Suryakumar scored 51 in 36 balls while Naman Dhir made 28 in 31. Mitchell Santner and Corbin Bosch provided some finishing touches but overall, it was a rather sluggish innings from MI? But, one can only truly judge a pitch after both sides have batted so let's see what DC get up to. Apr 4, 2026 05:37 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Will CSK have the courage to keep Dhoni on the bench? That is the question that Sandeep Dwivedi explores in his column today. Chennai Super Kings have lost their first two games – one away, one at home. Early in the season, they have a crisis at hand and it is unlikely that their designated fire-fighter MS Dhoni – out for two weeks because of a calf injury – has it in him to put the house in order. Actually, he can complicate matters, push them further in the maze. READ MORE. Apr 4, 2026 05:18 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Head to head records between the two sides The two sides have faced each other eight times. Gujarat Titans have a 6-2 lead over Rajasthan Royals, and have dominated them even at the Narendra Modi Stadium, holding a 2-1 advantage. Apr 4, 2026 05:00 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's method in madness Ever since Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his IPL debut against Lucknow Super Giants in the 2025 season, matches involving Rajasthan Royals have had an added sense of anticipation, with everyone eager to see how the teenage sensation would play against different oppositions. The left-hander has so far delivered against different teams, and a closer look at some of his best innings so far reveals a striking pattern: when Sooryavanshi gets going, a significant chunk of his runs flows through the arc between long-on and square leg. The southpaw has found a zone that he could dominate consistently and force bowlers to alter their plans. READ MORE. Apr 4, 2026 04:31 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Meanwhile, in Delhi... Delhi Capitals have won the toss and chosen to bowl first and well, they are making Mumbai Indians sweat here. Vipraj Nigam dismissed Sherfane Rutherford in the 12th over and that has left MI 86/4 in 12 overs. Suryakumar Yadav, captain for the day in place of the injured Hardik Pandya, is out there with Naman Dhir and DC would know that as long as the former is around, MI have a chance at putting up a mountain at the Kotla. Apr 4, 2026 04:17 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Match squads Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Jayant Yadav, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Sushant Mishra, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Shubham Dubey, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala Apr 4, 2026 03:56 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Welcome Welcome to the coverage of Match 9, second from the double-header day in Ahmedabad. A promising clash of young challengers. Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and a lot more. An interesting battle awaits in Ahmedabad tonight.