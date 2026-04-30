IPL 2026 GT vs RCB Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill in focus as Bengaluru face Gujarat at Ahmedabad

IPL 2026 GT vs RCB Live Cricket Score, Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be in action once again against the Gujarat Titans, this time at the Narendra Modi stadium on Thursday. In the last match they played 6 days ago, RCB were the winners by 5 wickets.

GT vs RCB IPL 2026 – Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: Watch Here

Story continues below this ad

All eyes will once again be on Virat Kohli who smashed 81 runs in the M Chinnaswamy against Gujarat in their last encounter, negating Sai Sudharsan’s 100 runs in the first innings for the Shubman Gill-led side. Devdutt Padikkal also starred with a blistering 55 for RCB as they made short work of GT’s 205-run target.

The last time RCB came to this stadium was in the last year’s IPL where they finally broke their trophy jinx, defeating Punjab Kings in the final to win their maiden title. With Kohli and co looking in imperious form, they’ll hope to prevent an upset at the same stadium tonight.

SCROLL BELOW FOR ALL THE GT vs RCB MATCH LIVE UPDATES

Live Updates Apr 30, 2026 03:43 PM IST IPL 2026, GT vs RCB Live Score Updates: Check out the two squads Royal Challengers Bengaluru : Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal Gujarat Titans : Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Kulwant Khejroliya, Nishant Sindhu, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen Apr 30, 2026 03:39 PM IST IPL 2026, GT vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Predicted lineups GT: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar , Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan , Kagiso Rabada , Mohammed Siraj , Manav Suthar, Prasidh Krishna RCB: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal , Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Suyash Sharma Apr 30, 2026 03:36 PM IST GT vs RCB IPL 2026 Live Score: Hello and welcome Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to take advantage of Punjab Kings' slip up and pip themselves over the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit to go on top of the points table with a win over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This is the same stadium where RCB won their maiden IPL title last year and they'll hope to continue their run wwhen the face the Titans tonight. Follow our blog for live score and updates.