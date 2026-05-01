GT vs RCB: The Jason Holder-Patidar catch IPL controversy — Ian Bishop thinks it wasn’t out

Rajat Patidar had pulled Arshad Khan to the right of deep square-leg. Holder rushed across, Rabada converging too before pulling out at the last instant. Holder lunged to pouch it — and then the questions started. Did the ball touch the ground as he went down? Did he use the ball itself to push himself back up, pressing it into the turf? Holder’s fingers were under it, or they weren’t. RCB thought one thing. The third umpire thought another.

At Lord’s in 2023, Mitchell Starc dived to take a catch off Ben Duckett at fine leg, the ball scraping along the turf as he slid around the boundary. Australia were convinced it was out. The third umpire disagreed.