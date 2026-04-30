GT vs RCB IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match: Jacob Bethell to remain Virat Kohli’s opening partner

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Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: Gujarat Titans host a flying Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). RCB had defeated GT just under a week earlier in the reverse fixture at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, chasing down a target of 207 with five wickets to spare. This was followed by them demolishing Delhi Capitals at the latter’s home, dismissing them for 75 runs and winning the match by nine wickets with nearly 14 overs to spare.
It has been a more topsy-turvy last few matches for GT. They beat Chennai Super Kings comprehensively in their last match, winning by eight wickets with 20 balls to spare. However, they lost two games in a row before that, including the one against RCB. Both teams have proven to be difficult sides to bat against in the powerplay. GT, however, arguably lag behind RCB in terms of batting depth and so the game may hinge on how well their bowlers are able to restrict the opposition throughout their innings.
GT: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Prasidh Krishna
RCB: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Suyash Sharma
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal
Gujarat Titans: Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Kulwant Khejroliya, Nishant Sindhu, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.