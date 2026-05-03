GT vs PBKS Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Will Prasidh Krishna return for Gujarat vs Punjab?

IPL 2026, Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: The Indian Express predicts the probable lineups of Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match at Narendra Modi Stadium.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readMay 3, 2026 11:00 AM IST
IPL 2026 GT vs PBKS Playing 11IPL 2026 GT vs PBKS Playing 11: Gujarat Titans take on Punjab Kings at Ahmedabad. (PTI)
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IPL 2026, Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: Punjab Kings, now in unchartered territory this season after their first loss in IPL 2026, will be keen to dust themselves off after the defeat to Rajasthan Royals when they take on a Gujarat Titans outfit who are coming into the match after winning two matches on the trot.

It’ll be interesting to see if Gujarat will bring back Prasidh Krishna in their bowling lineup after the pacer having been given a break over the last couple of matches. In case he comes back, Manav Suthar might have to make way. GT are unlikely to tweak their batting order although their middle and lower order have been a cause of concern.

Meanwhile, Suryansh Shedge is likely to be drafted in the Punjab Kings team due to a forced change because of Shashank Singh’s injury. They are not likely to change anything else in their batting lineup.

GT vs PBKS Predicted XIIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Manav Suthar/Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar

GT vs PBKS IPL 2026 Squads

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett, Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Yash Thakur, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Shashank Singh

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

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