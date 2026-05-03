GT vs PBKS Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Will Prasidh Krishna return for Gujarat vs Punjab?

IPL 2026, Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: Punjab Kings, now in unchartered territory this season after their first loss in IPL 2026, will be keen to dust themselves off after the defeat to Rajasthan Royals when they take on a Gujarat Titans outfit who are coming into the match after winning two matches on the trot.

It’ll be interesting to see if Gujarat will bring back Prasidh Krishna in their bowling lineup after the pacer having been given a break over the last couple of matches. In case he comes back, Manav Suthar might have to make way. GT are unlikely to tweak their batting order although their middle and lower order have been a cause of concern.