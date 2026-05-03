IPL 2026 GT vs PBKS Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Punjab Kings look to restore invincibility

IPL 2026 GT vs PBKS Live Cricket Score, Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Playing 11 Today Match Updates: (BCCI Photo)

IPL 2026 GT vs PBKS Live Cricket Score, Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Shubman Gill and Gujarat Titans host Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). In what is a battle between two teams with contrasting approaches to building innings, Punjab are looking to restore their invincibility while the Titans are looking to keep up in the race for the playoffs.

PBKS were unbeaten for seven matches before finally falling to a six-wicket defeat to the Rajasthan Royals in their last match. That was also the last league game that they played in Mullanpur. They have hitting power throughout their ranks. GT, on the other hand, depend on their top-order to make a bulk of the runs while their bowling lineup consisting of the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Rashid Khan do the rest.

Story continues below this ad Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett, Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Yash Thakur, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Shashank Singh Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore SCROLL DOWN FOR GT VS PBKS IPL 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Live Updates May 3, 2026 04:01 PM IST GT vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Hello and welcome! Punjab Kings looked pretty invincible, until their last game in which their big-hitters fell largely flat. Gujarat Titans seem to have finally found a way to make all their parts click. These two sides had started this season with a game against each other and it was PBKS who prevailed back then. They will be hoping against hope that they don't start any unwanted trends after dominating the first half of the league stage. Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer after first defeat of IPL 2026: Was just not our day PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer in action. (CREIMAS FOR IPL) Punjab Kings tasted their first defeat of the season, in much the same way as it had meted out defeats to their opponents. The master-chasers were out-chased, when defending 224. Captain Shreays Iyer took the defeat stoically and said during the presentation: “Tonight just was not our day, one of those days where it did not go our way.” He praised the batters for the application they showed on a surface he termed “tacky”, where the odd one ball kept low and slow. “I think 224 was a brilliant score – kudos to the batters. It was an exceptional performance on this pitch, which was tacky and slow. We fell short in our execution (with the ball). If you have a certain plan set, when you execute it well, you triumph. We had planned to bowl a lot of slower ones, pace off, yorkers. I think we fell a bit short over there.” READ MORE.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd