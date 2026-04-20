GT vs MI Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Mumbai worry about Rohit fitness

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IPL 2026 Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians are up against Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the 2026 IPL on Monday. Things are finally clicking for the Titans and they come into the match on the back of a hat-trick of wins. A victory against MI will propel GT into the top four.
MI, on the other hand, are now sitting at the bottom of the table with KKR recording their first win of the season on Sunday. Pandya cut a frustrated figure after their fourth consecutive defeat in their last match, stating that he had no idea why it is that things are not clicking for them after. They were without Rohit Sharma, who has been their most consistent batter this season. While the man who replaced him, Quinton de Kock, ended up scoring a masterful century, MI were forced to bench Trent Boult to include him, replacing the veteran New Zealand pacer with Mayank Rawat. However, the five-time champions ended up not bowling at all in the match. While bowling Paras Mhambrey had said that Rohit was back to batting in the nets, the jury is out on whether he will be deemed fit to play or not.
GT: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
MI: Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Tilak Varma, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shahrukh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Connor Esterhuizen
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Will Jacks, Mayank Markande, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Krish Bhagat, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.