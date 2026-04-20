GT vs MI Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Mumbai worry about Rohit fitness

IPL 2026 Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians are up against Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the 2026 IPL on Monday. Things are finally clicking for the Titans and they come into the match on the back of a hat-trick of wins. A victory against MI will propel GT into the top four.

MI, on the other hand, are now sitting at the bottom of the table with KKR recording their first win of the season on Sunday. Pandya cut a frustrated figure after their fourth consecutive defeat in their last match, stating that he had no idea why it is that things are not clicking for them after. They were without Rohit Sharma, who has been their most consistent batter this season. While the man who replaced him, Quinton de Kock, ended up scoring a masterful century, MI were forced to bench Trent Boult to include him, replacing the veteran New Zealand pacer with Mayank Rawat. However, the five-time champions ended up not bowling at all in the match. While bowling Paras Mhambrey had said that Rohit was back to batting in the nets, the jury is out on whether he will be deemed fit to play or not.