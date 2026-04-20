GT vs MI Match Toss, IPL 2026: Will the coin toss favour Shubman Gill or Hardik Pandya?

IPL 2026 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Today Match Toss Update: Mumbai Indians go into Monday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Gujarat Titans after losing four matches on the bounce. GT, on the other hand, could record a fourth consecutive win if they win at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today. MI have never managed to beat GT in Ahmedabad, with their captain Pandya himself being the architect of their failures in the first two instances when he was captaining GT.

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MI’s batting lineup has been beset with issues while their bowlers have performed marginally better. Interestingly, while their star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been almost as difficult to score against as ever, he is yet to pick a single wicket this season even after playing five games. Quinton de Kock played in place of the injured Rohit Sharma in their last game but MI had to then sacrific Trent Boult to make way for the South African, a decision that came back to bite them. Rohit, meanwhile, has been their most consistent batter this season but question marks remain over whether he can play today or not.