GT vs MI Match Toss, IPL 2026: Will the coin toss favour Shubman Gill or Hardik Pandya?

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IPL 2026 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Today Match Toss Update: Mumbai Indians go into Monday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Gujarat Titans after losing four matches on the bounce. GT, on the other hand, could record a fourth consecutive win if they win at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today. MI have never managed to beat GT in Ahmedabad, with their captain Pandya himself being the architect of their failures in the first two instances when he was captaining GT.
GT vs MI, IPL 2026 LIVE: Follow here
MI’s batting lineup has been beset with issues while their bowlers have performed marginally better. Interestingly, while their star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been almost as difficult to score against as ever, he is yet to pick a single wicket this season even after playing five games. Quinton de Kock played in place of the injured Rohit Sharma in their last game but MI had to then sacrific Trent Boult to make way for the South African, a decision that came back to bite them. Rohit, meanwhile, has been their most consistent batter this season but question marks remain over whether he can play today or not.
While GT eventually fell in the Eliminator last season, they had a mixed record at home last season, where they won the coin flip only thrice in seven matches. And that did not mean much for Shubman Gill’s men as they could only win one of those three games. In the games where the opposition held the advantage, GT curiously won three of the four contests.
Tosses won at home: 3/7;
Matches Won after Toss win at home: 1/3; Matches Won after Toss loss at home: 3/4
MI had a tricky record away from home last season where they won four games. Winning the coin flip on four of nine away games, MI walked away with two wins. However, they also won only two of the five away games without the favour of the coin toss, winning twice while defending a score.
Tosses won away from home: 4/9
Matches Won after Toss win away: 2/4; Batting 1st: 1/2; Batting 2nd: 1/2
Matches Won after Toss loss away: 2/5; Batting 1st: 2/3; Batting 2nd: 0/2
GT: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
MI: Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Tilak Varma, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar
Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Jason Holder, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Nishant Sindhu, Gurnoor Brar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kushagra, Tom Banton, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Luke Wood, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Trent Boult, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.