IPL 2026 GT vs MI Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Mumbai Indians sweat over Rohit Sharma’s fitness
IPL 2026 GT vs MI Live Cricket Score, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Mumbai Indians find themselves in the bottom of the IPL 2026 standings they will look to change their fortunes against Gujarat Titans; Toss coming at 7:00 PM IST
GT vs MI IPL Live Score: Mumbai Indians are awaiting an update on Rohit Sharma's fitness for the IPL clash today. (Photo: AP)
IPL 2026 GT vs MI Live Cricket Score, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Bottom-of-the-table Mumbai Indians are in wait and watch mode again ahead of their IPL 2026 clash against Gujarat Titans. The five-time champions are waiting and watching and hoping that their talismanic opener Rohit Sharma is fit to take the field today
The game will see Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya return to play the side he led to an IPL title in their first-ever IPL season in 2022. And after the reached another final the next year, Hardik left Gujarat Titans to return to Mumbai Indians, where he was elevated to captaincy.
Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians Squads:
Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shahrukh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Connor Esterhuizen
Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Will Jacks, Mayank Markande, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Krish Bhagat, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
Scroll down for live updates from the IPL clash between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians
Live Updates
Apr 20, 2026 04:20 PM IST
GT vs MI Live Score: GT predicted XII
Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Apr 20, 2026 04:10 PM IST
GT vs MI Live Score: MI predicted XII
Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Tilak Varma, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar
Apr 20, 2026 04:03 PM IST
HOLA
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 game between Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Rohit Sharma in race against time for GT vs MI IPL 2026 clash as hamstring injury lingers
Rohit Sharma availability for the IPL 2026 game against Gujarat Titans hangs in the balance as he continues to recover from the hamstring injury that he sustained in the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
The Indian Express understands that the 38-year-old will be travelling to Narendra Modi Stadium much early with the team to assess his fitness. Any hamstring scare takes a player minimum eight days to recover fully and the chances of him playing today remain bleak.
Rohit had limped off after experiencing discomfort in his hamstring in last Sunday’s match against RCB. He went to miss next game against Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium.