IPL 2026 GT vs MI Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Mumbai Indians sweat over Rohit Sharma’s fitness

The game will see Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya return to play the side he led to an IPL title in their first-ever IPL season in 2022. And after the reached another final the next year, Hardik left Gujarat Titans to return to Mumbai Indians, where he was elevated to captaincy.

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians Squads:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shahrukh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Connor Esterhuizen

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Will Jacks, Mayank Markande, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Krish Bhagat, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

Scroll down for live updates from the IPL clash between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 game between Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rohit Sharma in race against time for GT vs MI IPL 2026 clash as hamstring injury lingers

Rohit Sharma had sustained a right hamstring injury during the chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday and was forced to retire hurt in the final over of the powerplay on 19. (Mumbai Indians/File Photo)

Rohit Sharma availability for the IPL 2026 game against Gujarat Titans hangs in the balance as he continues to recover from the hamstring injury that he sustained in the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The Indian Express understands that the 38-year-old will be travelling to Narendra Modi Stadium much early with the team to assess his fitness. Any hamstring scare takes a player minimum eight days to recover fully and the chances of him playing today remain bleak.

Rohit had limped off after experiencing discomfort in his hamstring in last Sunday’s match against RCB. He went to miss next game against Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium.