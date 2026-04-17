GT vs KKR Toss, IPL 2026 updates: Will coin flip favour Shubman Gill or Ajinkya Rahane in Ahmedabad today?

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IPL 2026 Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Today Match Toss Update: Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans are gunning for their third win as they take on Ajinkya Rahane’s KKR in Ahmedabad today.
FOLLOW: GT vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026
The coin toss could play a decisive role in the match today as Kolkata enter the contest on the back of four defeats in their last four completed matches this season.
TOSS: To be announced at 7 PM
Here’s how the Toss played out for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Gujarat Titans at home in IPL 2025
While GT eventually fell in the Eliminator last season, they had a mixed record at home last season, where they won the coin flip only thrice in seven matches. And that did not mean much for Shubman Gill’s men as they could only win one of those three games. In the games where the opposition held the advantage, GT curiously won three of the four contests.
Tosses won at home: 3/7;
Matches Won after Toss win at home: 1/3; Matches Won after Toss loss at home: 3/4
During a sluggish season last year, KKR won only two of the toss in six away games. They ended up winning both games in chases. However, the lack of a favourable coin flip meant they dropped points in three of the remaining four matches.
Tosses won in away games: 2/6
Matches Won after Toss win in away matches: 2/2; Bat 1st: 0/0; Bat 2nd: 2/2
Matches Won after Toss loss in away matches: 1/4; Bat 1st: 1/2; Bat 2nd: 0/2
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Blessing Muzarabani, Saurabh Dubey, Daksh Kamra, Umran Malik, Matheesha Pathirana
Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Jason Holder, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Nishant Sindhu, Gurnoor Brar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kushagra, Tom Banton, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Luke Wood, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.