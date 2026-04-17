GT vs KKR Toss, IPL 2026 updates: Will coin flip favour Shubman Gill or Ajinkya Rahane in Ahmedabad today?

IPL 2026 Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Today Match Toss Update: Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans are gunning for their third win as they take on Ajinkya Rahane’s KKR in Ahmedabad today.

FOLLOW: GT vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026

The coin toss could play a decisive role in the match today as Kolkata enter the contest on the back of four defeats in their last four completed matches this season.

GT vs KKR Toss Updates, IPL 2026 match in Ahmedabad

TOSS: To be announced at 7 PM

Here’s how the Toss played out for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans at home in IPL 2025