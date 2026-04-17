IPL 2026, GT vs KKR Playing 11 Today Match: Kolkata Knight Riders likely to give Tim Seifert a go against Gujarat Titans

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IPL 2026, Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking for their first win of the tournament as they take on Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. KKR are in a slump after having played 5 matches and losing 4 with one match getting washed out. They are currently the only team in the league who are yet to get a win this year with even fellow laggards Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings getting victories.
KKR will likely give Tim Seifert the nod for this match in place of fellow Kiwi opener Finn Allen. The ideal choice would have been to play Seifert in place of Cameron Green who has had a shocking IPL season but the Knights will probably not pull out their Rs 25.20 crore player from the team just yet. Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, will probably go with the same team which defeated the Lucknow Super Giants.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert (wk), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Manav Suthar/Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Blessing Muzarabani, Saurabh Dubey, Daksh Kamra, Umran Malik, Matheesha Pathirana
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Jason Holder, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Nishant Sindhu, Gurnoor Brar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kushagra, Tom Banton, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Luke Wood, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.