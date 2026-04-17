IPL 2026, GT vs KKR Playing 11 Today Match: Kolkata Knight Riders likely to give Tim Seifert a go against Gujarat Titans

IPL 2026, Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking for their first win of the tournament as they take on Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. KKR are in a slump after having played 5 matches and losing 4 with one match getting washed out. They are currently the only team in the league who are yet to get a win this year with even fellow laggards Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings getting victories.

KKR will likely give Tim Seifert the nod for this match in place of fellow Kiwi opener Finn Allen. The ideal choice would have been to play Seifert in place of Cameron Green who has had a shocking IPL season but the Knights will probably not pull out their Rs 25.20 crore player from the team just yet. Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, will probably go with the same team which defeated the Lucknow Super Giants.