GT vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Chennai play for survival in Ahmedabad; Toss, Playing XI updates

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, IPL Live Match Today: With hopes of Playoffs qualification all but diminished, Chennai Super Kings will look to fight for two more points in their last league match of the Indian Premier League 2026 season against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

GT vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Match Full Scorecard: Follow Here

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Franchise icon and the league’s biggest name, MS Dhoni, has returned home, back to Ranchi following a thumb injury. This means CSK fans won’t get to see their cherished “Thala” for a single game this season. Should Chennai magically make it into the top four, Dhoni may rejoin the side for the playoffs.

But the path to the top four is quite tricky for the five-time champions. They first need to win big against GT, by a margin of 25 runs or more, and then hope that Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders slip up. This would tie RR and CSK on 14 points, with CSK potentially qualifying based on a better net run rate. GT, meanwhile, will look to confirm a top two slot with a win over the Men in Yellow tonight.

Scroll down to follow live updates of GT vs CSK IPL 2026 Match

Live Updates May 21, 2026 04:29 PM IST GT vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: The last of MSD? In the end, MS Dhoni was reduced to a mere shadow of himself on the CSK sidelines over the last two months. No game time, barely any glimpses in the dug-out and a minimal role in tactics and decision-making. And while the CSK cavalry fight it out to keep their hopes alive after suffering an SRH hammering at home, Dhoni will be watching the updates tonight from his home, back in Ranchi. READ MORE May 21, 2026 04:23 PM IST GT vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Squads Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, Gurjapneet Singh, Akash Madhwal, Zakary Foulkes, MS Dhoni, Matt Henry, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Kuldip Yadav, Macneil Noronha, Dian Forrester Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen May 21, 2026 04:12 PM IST GT vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Welcome Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 66th match of the season. Both Gujarat and Chennai will enter the Ahmedabad cauldron with contrasting purposes. A Playoffs spot sealed, GT will aim to make it one better by ensuring a Qualifier 1 cushion with a win tonight. It's all a battle of surival for CSK tonight. Standing on the brink, the best they can do for themselves is a thumping win against the hosts.