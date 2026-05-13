Vettori explains why GT are top of IPL 2026 points table: ‘Can adapt anywhere’

For all the talk around fearless batting and six-hitting in T20 cricket, Gujarat Titans (GT) continue to succeed by doing things their own way. There is little chaos at the top, no desperate rush for sixes every over. Instead, they build patiently, trust their technique and slowly squeeze teams out of games.

Tuesday was a bit different as it was Sai Sudharsan’s 61, coupled with Washington Sundar’s 50, that took the hosts to 168/7 after 20 overs. That total proved too much in the end as the GT pacers produced an outstanding combined display of pace bowling to bundle SRH out for 86 runs and claim an 82-run win.

SRH head coach Daniel Vettori admitted his side had run into a team that not only understands conditions better than most, but can also adapt whenever required.

“I think they’re (GT) a formidable team, and I think they definitely have their own style, but I think they can adapt, too. I think when they need to score the 220s, the 230s, there’s absolutely no reason why they can’t. So I think they play the conditions exceptionally well, and these conditions in particular, where they’re well-suited. And I think mainly for us, it’s coming up against that bowling line-up, and they were very impressive tonight.”

“So we always want to get off to a good start. That’s our aim through the power play. And today, probably, even though they bowled exceptionally well, a couple of fortunate dismissals in the first two. And then from there, it was tough to really regroup, and they just keep putting pressure on. So I mean, there’s a reason they’re at the top of the table because they’ve been playing so well. And it’s not just about these conditions. I think they can adapt to anywhere,” Vettori said in the post-match presentation.

Despite the heavy defeat, the New Zealander defended SRH’s bowling unit for restricting GT to 168, insisting there was no expectation for the bowlers to be perfect.

“We don’t expect our bowling unit to be perfect. I thought Sakib’s last over was brilliant. Pat front-ended himself because we wanted to keep trying to take wickets, and that’s what he was able to do.”

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“He had an exceptional spell, and maybe one over from Malinga was slightly expensive. But once again, he has been amazing for us this year. We don’t get caught up in those small moments because it is difficult bowling in the IPL in these conditions. To restrict them to 170 was a very good job,” he added.

Vettori also explained SRH’s decision to send R Smaran ahead of Heinrich Klaasen after the side slipped to 23/3.

“When it was 23 for 3, we sent Smaran in because we wanted to hold Klaasen back a little bit and give him more of an opportunity through the middle stages. But sometimes you just have to sit back and say it was a really good bowling performance.

“We saw that with the hostile opening spell from Rabada and Siraj. Jason Holder was exceptional with his lengths tonight as well. It was difficult for the batters to score, and when you are put under that sort of pressure, sometimes mistakes happen. That’s what happened tonight,” he concluded.

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SRH next take on Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Monday.