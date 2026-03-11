GT IPL 2026 Schedule: Gujarat Titans fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Match Schedule, Dates and Fixtures List: Gujarat Titans will start their IPL 2026 season against last year’s finalist, Punjab Kings, in Mullanpur and then go back home to face Rajasthan Royals, followed by a couple of away games against Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

GT relished a strong campaign in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League, with the bulk of their success driven by consistent contributions from their top three batters. However, despite the impressive run, their title hopes were cut short after being eliminated by Mumbai Indians in the Playoffs.

GT chose retained 20 players and went into the mini-auction with a purse of Rs 12.90 crore. They let Sherfane Rutherford join the Mumbai Indians on retention deadline day. Before that, GT had let go of South African pace bowling all-rounder, Gerald Coetzee, and former Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka. Karim Jannat — whose Indian Premier League debut was spoiled by teenage prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi — Kulwant Khejroliya and Mahipal Lomror have also been released from the GT squad.