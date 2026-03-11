GT IPL 2026 Schedule: Gujarat Titans fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Match Schedule, Dates and Fixtures List: Gujarat Titans will start their IPL 2026 season against last year’s finalist, Punjab Kings, in Mullanpur and then go back home to face Rajasthan Royals, followed by a couple of away games against Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.
GT relished a strong campaign in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League, with the bulk of their success driven by consistent contributions from their top three batters. However, despite the impressive run, their title hopes were cut short after being eliminated by Mumbai Indians in the Playoffs.
GT chose retained 20 players and went into the mini-auction with a purse of Rs 12.90 crore. They let Sherfane Rutherford join the Mumbai Indians on retention deadline day. Before that, GT had let go of South African pace bowling all-rounder, Gerald Coetzee, and former Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka. Karim Jannat — whose Indian Premier League debut was spoiled by teenage prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi — Kulwant Khejroliya and Mahipal Lomror have also been released from the GT squad.
GT’s season was almost entirely built on their run-machine of a top order made of Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan and captain Shubman Gill. The departure of Rutherforde, though, means that GT will be in the market to strengthen their middle order, even with someone like Washington Sundar in there. Moreover, Shahrukh Khan hasn’t been too convincing in domestic cricket off late while Rahul Tewatia is recovering from an injury.
GT full squad: Shubman Gill(C), Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Tom Banton, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Luke Wood, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan.
Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2026 Schedule – Match List
|Home
|Away
|Venue
|Date
|Punjab Kings
|Gujarat Titans
|Mullanpur
|31/03/2026
|Gujarat Titans
|Rajasthan Royals
|Ahmedabad
|4/04/2026
|Delhi Capitals
|Gujarat Titans
|Delhi
|8/04/2026
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Gujarat Titans
|Lucknow
|12/04/2026
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.