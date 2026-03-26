GT IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Gujarat Titans fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

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Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Full Match Schedule, Dates and Fixtures List: Gujarat Titans will start their IPL 2026 season against last year’s finalist, Punjab Kings, in Mullanpur and then go back home to face Rajasthan Royals, followed by a couple of away games against Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.
According to the second phase of fixtures, the 2022 champions will then take on the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 17, followed by another home fixture vs the Mumbai Indians on April 20. They will then travel to Bengaluru to play against the Royal Challengers on April 24 and then host Chennai Super Kings on April 26 at home.
That is followed by another home fixture against Bengaluru in Ahmedabad on April 30, followed by a clash with Punjab Kings in the same venue on May 3. They then travel to Jaipur on May 9 to take on Rajasthan Royals and then face Sunrisers Hyderabad at home on May 12. They wrap up their group stage assignments with 2 away fixtures against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 16 and Chennai Super Kings on May 21.
After the first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule comprising 20 matches were revealed earlier this month, the BCCI revealed the remaining fixtures on Thursday. The remainder of the league stage, comprising 50 matches, will be played from April 13 to May 24, 2026, across 12 venues in India.
A quick look at Gujarat Titans’ schedule for IPL 2026:
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad to host games on
Gujarat Titans’ away games
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