GT IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Gujarat Titans fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans during the IPL 2025 match vs Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. (Sportzpics)

Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Full Match Schedule, Dates and Fixtures List: Gujarat Titans will start their IPL 2026 season against last year’s finalist, Punjab Kings, in Mullanpur and then go back home to face Rajasthan Royals, followed by a couple of away games against Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

According to the second phase of fixtures, the 2022 champions will then take on the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 17, followed by another home fixture vs the Mumbai Indians on April 20. They will then travel to Bengaluru to play against the Royal Challengers on April 24 and then host Chennai Super Kings on April 26 at home.