GT IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Gujarat Titans fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

GT IPL 2026 Full Schedule, Fixtures, Match List, Dates, Venue: Check here the Gujrat Titans schedule, matches list, dates, venue ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readMar 26, 2026 07:57 PM IST
Gujarat Titans Delhi Capitals IPL 2025Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans during the IPL 2025 match vs Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. (Sportzpics)
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Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Full Match Schedule, Dates and Fixtures List: Gujarat Titans will start their IPL 2026 season against last year’s finalist, Punjab Kings, in Mullanpur and then go back home to face Rajasthan Royals, followed by a couple of away games against Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

According to the second phase of fixtures, the 2022 champions will then take on the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 17, followed by another home fixture vs the Mumbai Indians on April 20. They will then travel to Bengaluru to play against the Royal Challengers on April 24 and then host Chennai Super Kings on April 26 at home.

That is followed by another home fixture against Bengaluru in Ahmedabad on April 30, followed by a clash with Punjab Kings in the same venue on May 3. They then travel to Jaipur on May 9 to take on Rajasthan Royals and then face Sunrisers Hyderabad at home on May 12. They wrap up their group stage assignments with 2 away fixtures against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 16 and Chennai Super Kings on May 21.

After the first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule comprising 20 matches were revealed earlier this month, the BCCI revealed the remaining fixtures on Thursday. The remainder of the league stage, comprising 50 matches, will be played from April 13 to May 24, 2026, across 12 venues in India.

Gujarat Titans (GT) Full IPL 2026 Schedule – Match List

A quick look at Gujarat Titans’ schedule for IPL 2026:

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad to host games on

  • April 4, 2026 – Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals
  • April 17, 2026 – Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders
  • April 20, 2026 – Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians
  • April 26, 2026- Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings
  • April 30, 2026- Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
  • May 3, 2026- Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings
  • May 12, 2026- Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans’ away games

  • March 31, 2026 – Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans – Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh
  • April 8, 2026- Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans- Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
  • April 12, 2026- Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans- Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  • April 24, 2026- Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans- M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
  • May 9, 2026- Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans- Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
  • May 16, 2026- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans- Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  • May 21, 2026: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans- M Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

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