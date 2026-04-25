GT coach explains what separates Virat Kohli from the rest: ‘He is ziddi to do well’

Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Devdutt Padikkal of Royal Challengers Bengaluru during Match 34 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026. (Photo by Pankaj Nangia / CREIMAS for IPL)

Gujarat Titans assistant coach Vijay Dahiya, who shares a long history with Virat Kohli from their days together in Delhi domestic cricket, offered a reflective take on the former India captain’s evolution, from a chubby youngster in the dressing room to one of the most disciplined and relentless competitors in modern cricket.

Dahiya underlined that Kohli’s defining trait has always been an internal drive to keep improving, built on consistency, discipline, and an uncompromising mindset.

“I think he wants to be better than what he was yesterday. That’s another thing that stands out in his fitness and discipline. It’s an example for a lot of people. It’s damn difficult to follow in the same way. But at least pick up something from there,” he said in the post-match press conference.