Cameron Green kept batting through pain: Shares picture of broken finger, to undergo surgery

Despite being badly injured after being hit on the finger by an Anrich Nortje bouncer, young Australian all-rounder Cameron Green kept batting through pain on the third day to score an unbeaten half-century.

Post their victory, Green took to Instagram to share pictures of the game. Along with those, he also posted a scan of his broken finger.

Yikes! Cameron Green has shared this image on Instagram. Incredible effort to keep batting at the 'G during the Test! #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/C9Qf0FRdz8 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 30, 2022

A quick 144kph pace that stuck Cameron to the glove caused his right index finger to bleed. He is set to undergo a surgery and the surgeons are positive that the young batter will recover soon and will be available for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which is scheduled to begin on February 9.

Reacting to his social media post, fans applauded brave Cameron and commented:

“Would’ve been a crazy week. Your fielding in the gully has been marvelous! The 5 for turned the game in our favor, and to come back out and score 51 not out with that finger broken like that, facing the express pace of Nortje shows true grit 👏. Was really enjoyable for us fans to watch you play in the match, it was good cricket all round. Hope that finger heals well and your back soon.”

Another wrote: “Played Greeny! Can’t wait to see you here in India, mate. Hope the finger doesn’t cause much trouble in the coming weeks. 🤝”