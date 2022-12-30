scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Cameron Green kept batting through pain: Shares picture of broken finger, to undergo surgery

A quick 144kph pace by Anrich Nortje that stuck Cameron to the glove caused his right index finger to bleed.

Cameron Green shared a picture of his broken finger after Aus vs SA Test. (Instagram/CameronGreen)
Cameron Green kept batting through pain: Shares picture of broken finger, to undergo surgery
Despite being badly injured after being hit on the finger by an Anrich Nortje bouncer, young Australian all-rounder Cameron Green kept batting through pain on the third day to score an unbeaten half-century.

Post their victory, Green took to Instagram to share pictures of the game. Along with those, he also posted a scan of his broken finger.

A quick 144kph pace that stuck Cameron to the glove caused his right index finger to bleed. He is set to undergo a surgery and the surgeons are positive that the young batter will recover soon and will be available for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which is scheduled to begin on February 9.

Reacting to his social media post, fans applauded brave Cameron and commented:

“Would’ve been a crazy week. Your fielding in the gully has been marvelous! The 5 for turned the game in our favor, and to come back out and score 51 not out with that finger broken like that, facing the express pace of Nortje shows true grit 👏. Was really enjoyable for us fans to watch you play in the match, it was good cricket all round. Hope that finger heals well and your back soon.”

Another wrote: “Played Greeny! Can’t wait to see you here in India, mate. Hope the finger doesn’t cause much trouble in the coming weeks. 🤝”

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 10:45 IST
Bank Holidays in India 2023: Here is the list of holidays next year

