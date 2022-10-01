scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Great to play alongside Gayle, Harbhajan in Legends League Cricket: Brett Lee

"Playing with former opposition players and guys who were in opposition but teammates as well, one tourney I am looking forward to," Lee said.

Brett Lee LLC"It has been a great experience playing the Legends League," Lee said on Saturday. (File)

Former Australian fast bowling great Brett Lee is happy that he will have Chris Gayle and Harbhajan Singh for company in the ongoing Legends League Cricket (LLC).
Lee, who will represent Manipal Tigers, had also played the inaugural edition in Oman’s capital city of Muscat.

“It has been a great experience playing the Legends League,” Lee said on Saturday.

“The phase 1 in Oman was great one and I am glad that I am back for season 2.

After checking in, I had a nice interaction with Christopher Gayle,” Lee added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With ‘Atharva: The Origin’ starring MS Dhoni, Pratilipi Comic...Premium
With ‘Atharva: The Origin’ starring MS Dhoni, Pratilipi Comic...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...Premium
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companiesPremium
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companies

What brought him here is a nice get together with on field foes turn off field buddies in LLC.

“Playing with former opposition players and guys who were in opposition but teammates as well, one tourney I am looking forward to,” Lee said.

“In this edition, I am looking for a duel with my old teammate Mitchell Johnson as we haven’t played a lot against each other. Also it would be fun to play alongside Harbhajan Singh.”

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 08:30:26 pm
Next Story

Pune: Preparations complete, Chandani Chowk bridge to be demolished Sunday

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

PM Modi declares 36th National Games open at dazzling ceremony
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 01: Latest News