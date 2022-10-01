Great to play alongside Gayle, Harbhajan in Legends League Cricket: Brett Lee

Former Australian fast bowling great Brett Lee is happy that he will have Chris Gayle and Harbhajan Singh for company in the ongoing Legends League Cricket (LLC).

Lee, who will represent Manipal Tigers, had also played the inaugural edition in Oman’s capital city of Muscat.

“It has been a great experience playing the Legends League,” Lee said on Saturday.

“The phase 1 in Oman was great one and I am glad that I am back for season 2.

After checking in, I had a nice interaction with Christopher Gayle,” Lee added.

What brought him here is a nice get together with on field foes turn off field buddies in LLC.

“Playing with former opposition players and guys who were in opposition but teammates as well, one tourney I am looking forward to,” Lee said.

“In this edition, I am looking for a duel with my old teammate Mitchell Johnson as we haven’t played a lot against each other. Also it would be fun to play alongside Harbhajan Singh.”