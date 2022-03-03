scorecardresearch
Grateful that I’ve been able to make it to 100: Virat Kohli on milestone Test

Virat Kohli, who is set to become the 12th Indian to achieve the milestone of playing 100 Tests, says he never thought he would come this far and make this landmark appearance.

By: Sports Desk |
March 3, 2022 4:11:18 pm
Virat Kohli during Indian teams practice session at PCA Stadium in Mohali ahead of Test match against Srilanka. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Former India captain Virat Kohli, who is set to become the 12th Indian to achieve the milestone of playing 100 Tests, says he never thought he would come this far and make this landmark appearance.

Kohli’s 100th Test will be against Sri Lanka beginning on Friday. A day before the milestone Test, Kohli said in a video posted by BCCI, “I honestly never thought I would play 100 Test matches. It has been a long journey. We played a lot of cricket over the course of playing those 100 Test matches. A lot of International cricket. I am just grateful that I’ve been able to make it to 100.”

Kohli made his debut scoring just 4 and 15 against the West Indies in 2011. The star cricketer has amassed 7962 runs at a stellar average of 50.39 in the longest format so far.

READ |Ahead of Virat Kohli’s Test No. 100, this WhatsApp group is buzzing for the ‘yaar’

Kohli will join an elite list of Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Ishant Sharma to play 100 Tests.

“God has been kind. I have worked really hard for my fitness. It’s a big moment for me, for my family, for my coach, who is also very happy and very proud of this Test match as long as I am concerned,” Kohli said.

Kohli’s 100th Test will be open to spectators with the BCCI allowing crowd at 50 per cent stadium capacity.

India’s training session ahead of Virat Kohli’s 100th Test match
