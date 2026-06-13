‘I hope it’s not the end’: Graeme Swann on Ben Stokes after nightclub row

England's Ben Stokes reacts as he leaves the field after their win in the Test match against New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, June 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Former England spinner Graeme Swann expressed concern about the Ben Stokes incident at a night club after their 1st Test win vs New Zealand last week, saying that he hopes that it was not the end of the road for the England captain. Stokes and pacer Gus Atkinson was dropped from the England squad for the second Test vs the Kiwis with the ECB saying they were not available for selection due to the investigation going on.

“I don’t know. I hope it’s not the end because he’s the best captain we’ve had, arguably, since Andrew Strauss. Alastair Cook’s not going to like that. Sorry, Cooky,” “I think he’s (Stokes) a very good man manager and leads by example. He really does lead by example. That’s where he’s let himself down,” he said to PTI.