David Warner needs Australian cricket more than they need him: Graeme Smith

Former South African skipper Graeme Smith feels Australian opener David Warner is an ‘incredible cricketer’ but his ego needs to be monitored. Warner, who’s making a comeback after serving a one-year ban for his role in the Newlands ball-tampering scandal, has been in supreme form in the ongoing Indian Premier League and is likely to be included in Australia’s World Cup squad.

The former cricketer, who is a panelist in the lucrative T20 league, said he admires Warner’s batting but the Australian cricketer has ‘pissed a lot of people’ throughout his cricketing career.

On being asked what he feels about Warner’s return to the international arena, the 38-year-old was quoted by Fox Sports as saying, “I don’t know. It’s difficult to know what it’s like behind the scenes, but he’s always been an incredible cricketer.”

He further stated, “Especially when he bats, he bats with that driven nature, that intensity, ego to perform. And he’s an excellent cricketer. I think where David has been throughout his career is that he’s pissed a lot of people off. He’s just that type of guy. I think at the moment he needs Australian cricket more than they need him.”

Warner along with Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft was involved in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town last year. While Bancroft received a nine-month suspension for the incident, Smith and Warner were handed one-year ban.

Smith also mentioned that Warner wants to prove his worth after returning from the ban but he believes that the team management will have to play a crucial role in controlling his ego.

“I think he’s very driven, I think he wants to do well, he wants to prove his worth again. And I think David Warner in that position is probably a good guy to have in your environment. It’s when he starts to get bigger than everybody else then probably management needs to be ready for that. Guys like Langer and whoever is captaining the side going forward need to ensure they stay on top of that and manage that space and that ego well going forward,” Smith said.