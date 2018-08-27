Google Doodle celebrates Don Bradman’s 110th birthday

Google has celebrated the life of Don Bradman with a Doodle. Google has celebrated the life of Don Bradman with a Doodle.

Google is celebrating what would have been the 110th Birthday of Sir Donald George “The Don” Bradman. The Doodle features an animated Bradman playing a glorious cover-drive. Born on 27 August, 1908, Cootamundra, Australia, Bradman is regarded as the finest of batsman of all time. In only his third innings Bradman’s reached 50 and since then the Australian went on to cement his legacy as the greatest of all time.

In his stellar career, Bradman made 12 Test double-hundreds with a highest score of 334 against England. In domestic cricket, Bradman scored an astonishing 28,067 runs at an average of 95.14. He also smashed 117 centuries with a highest score of 452 (not out).

Don Bradman needed only four runs from his final innings to have a Test batting average of exactly 100, but he failed to score, bowled for a duck by leg-spinner Eric Hollies.

Some of the records still held by Bradman-

*Highest Individual Test Batting Average (minimum 15 innings) 99.94

*Equal top-scorer of triple centuries (with Lara) 2

*Only Test batsman to score more than 5,000 runs v an opponent (5,028 v England)

*7 times scored 500 or more runs in a Test series (Equal with Lara)

*6 times scored centuries in an interval (once pre lunch, twice lunch-tea, three times tea-stumps)

