Google CEO Sundar Pichai watches India-Pakistan game rerun on Diwali, counters troll with wit

The India-Pakistan thriller played in front of 90,293 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has left the entire cricketing world in awe. Former India captain Virat Kohli produced an astonishing performance to lead India to a stunning final-ball triumph over Pakistan in a dramatic T20 World Cup opener on Sunday.

Social media has gone berserk calling it a Diwali gift from Virat Kohli to the entire nation.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, an avid cricket lover, tweeted it by saying that he celebrated Diwali by watching the last three overs again.

🪔 I celebrated by watching the last three overs again today, what a game and performance #Diwali #TeamIndia #T20WC2022 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 24, 2022

Pichai also countered a troll with his wit after he was asked watch first three overs, hinting India’s innings, when they lost the wickets of captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

Did that too:) what a spell from Bhuvi and Arshdeep — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 24, 2022

After sending Pakistan to bat first, India placed them under significant pressure with left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh removing star batter Mohammad Rizwan and captain Babar Azam in the first four overs. However, the fifties from Iftikar Ahmed (51) and Shan Masood (52) helped them to get to a respectable total.

India faltered early in their chase courtesy of a combination of brilliant bowling, poor shots and misjudged running. At one point India fell to 31-4, before Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya resurrected India’s hope with an astounding 113-run partnership for the fifth wicket.