Global T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch Yuvraj Singh in action?

Global T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Yuvraj Singh has been picked by Toronto Nationals for the 2019 season of the Global T20 Canada league, which will be held between 25 July and 11 August. Former Chennai Super Kings bowler Manpreet Gony is another name in the Toronto squad. The Toronto Nationals are set to play their second match of the season on Saturday.

Brendon McCullum (also picked by the Nationals), Chris Gayle, Andre Russel (both Vancouver Knights), Sunil Narine, Fawad Ahmed (Montreal Tigers), Chris Lynn, Dwayne Bravo (Winnipeg Hawks), Kane Williamson, Faf du Plessis (Edmonton Royals) Shahid Afridi, Darren Sammy and Shakib al Hasan are some of the other high-profile stars to take part in this season’s GLT20.

The six teams will play a round-robin format and then playoffs, with a total of 22 matches to be played. This will be the second season of the league, with Vancouver Knights being the defending champions from last season.

When will the clash between Toronto Nationals and Edmonton Royals begin?

The match will start at 12:30 PM local time (10:00 PM IST) (4:30 PM GMT) on July 27, Saturday.

Where I can watch Global T20 Canada match live?

The Global T20 Canada can be watched on the Star Network. If you want to see online, you can stream on Hotstar.

Where will the match between Toronto Nationals and Edmonton Royals be played?

All the matches will be played at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

Toronto Nationals

Yuvraj Singh, Brendon McCullum, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Heinrick Klaasen, Manpreet Gony, Chris Green, Sandeep Lamichhane, Callum MacLeod, Chirag Suri, Ghulam Shabbir, Jasdeep Singh, Jeremy Gordon, Ravinderpal Singh, Salman Nazar, Mark Montford, Rodrigo Thomas

Coach: Geoff Lawson

Edmonton Royals

Kane Williamson, Faf du Plessis, Ben Cutting, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Sherfane Rutherford, James Neesham, Safyaan Sharif, Anshuman Rath, Richie Berrington, Ehsan Nawaz, Kyle Fitzroy Phill, Davy Jacobs, Navneet Dhaliwal, Satsimranjit Dhinsa, Akash Gill, Shahzad Ahmadzai

Coach: Stephen Fleming