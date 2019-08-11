Global T20 Canada 2019 Final Live Cricket Score Streaming, Vancouver Knights vs Winnipeg Hawks: When and where to watch?

Vancouver Knights vs Winnipeg Hawks, Global T20 Canada 2019 Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The second edition of Global T20 Canada will be played between Tobias Visee-led Vancouver Knights and Rayad Emrit-led Winnipeg Hawks. The Vancouver Knights’ team is studded with international stars Andre Russell, Shoaib Malik, Rassie van der Dussen and Andile Phehlukwayo. On the other hand, Winnipeg Hawks’ side have international stars Chris Lynn, JP Duminy, and Dwayne Bravo.

Malik has been in fine form as he is yet to be dismissed in the tournament. Andre Russell returned to the old ways scoring a quickfire 43 in the previous game. On the other hand, Duminy will be the key player for Winnipeg Hawks. The former South African cricketer has not been dismissed in last three innings including two half-centuries on the trott.

When will the Global T20 Canada final between Vancouver Knights vs Winnipeg Hawks begin?

The match will start at 11:30 IST on August 11, Sunday.

Where I can watch Global T20 Canada final between Vancouver Knights vs Winnipeg Hawks?

The Global T20 Canada final can be watched on the Star Network. If you want to see online, you can stream on Hotstar.

Where will the Global T20 Canada final between Vancouver Knights vs Winnipeg Hawks be played?

The final of Global T20 Canada will be played at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

Squads:

Vancouver Knights: Tobias Visee (wk), Chadwick Walton, Rassie van der Dussen, Shoaib Malik(c), Andre Russell, Daniel Sams, Saad Bin Zafar, Michael Rippon, Hayden Walsh, Rayyan Pathan, Ali Khan, Matthew Nandu, Asif Ali, JJ Smit, Rizwan Cheema, Harsh Thaker, Aaron Summers, Andile Phehlukwayo

Winnipeg Hawks: Shaiman Anwar, Chris Lynn, Sunny Sohal, Jean-Paul Duminy, Dwayne Smith, Hamza Tariq(wk), Rayad Emrit(c), Paul van Meekeren, Mohammad Irfan, Kaleem Sana, Umair Ghani, Dwayne Bravo, Umar Akmal, Najibullah Zadran, Sompal Kami, Rameez Shahzad, Romesh Eranga, Varun Sehdev