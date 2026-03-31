‘Glimpses of Virat Kohli in him’: Former India opener lauds Rajasthan Royals batter’s maturity in win over CSK

IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal finished unbeaten on 38 off 36 balls along with Riyan Parag in Rajasthan's win over CSK. (CREIMAS)

Former India opener Aakash Chopra heaped praise on Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, comparing his game awareness to India legend Virat Kohli after his unbeaten knock against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on Monday.

Jaiswal was considerably tentative from the outset in a 128-run chase, but held his end firm despite being beaten by the CSK pacers early in his innings. Despite appearing scratchy, the left-hander did not give away his wicket and patiently played second fiddle to the audacious 15-year-old, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Chopra acknowledged Jaiswal’s maturity for not attempting flashy strokes to find him out of the early rut, rather focusing on getting the team across the line.