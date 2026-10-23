Glenn Phillips hits back at reporter when questioned on New Zealand’s dropped catches

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There were fielding lapses on both sides during the first T20I between India and New Zealand, which the latter lost by four wickets. New Zealand’s dropped catches were particularly surprising considering the high standards they maintain in the field. There were questions on it that were levelled at Glenn Phillips, widely rated one of the best fielders in the world, but the all-rounder didn’t take it lying down when he felt that the reporters were being unfair on New Zealand.
Phillips was asked in the post-match press conferences about his thoughts on four catches that New Zealand dropped. He paused with a bemused expression and asked: “Four? Which ones?”
When the reporter included a dropped catch by fast bowler Lockie Ferguson , Phillips replied: “Lockie? You are counting two that no one could get their hands on?”
Reporters also included Nathan Smith in the list, possibly for failing to pull off what would’ve been a stunning catch in the 17th over of the Indian innings. “One that went for six? Wow, how many catches did you guys drop?” asked Phillips referring to India. “Two? So you’ve got to count the proper catches. Catches happen and dropped catches happen, but we need to be counting them properly. You’ve got to get your hands to some of them.”
Both the chances that Phillips disagreed with were off Naman Dhir, who ended up hitting the winning runs for India off the penultimate ball of the match. Dhir had slog swept the second ball of the 17th over by New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner towards cow corner, where Smith sprinted to his left and leapt on the move to catch the ball over his head. However, his momentum took him over the rope and it ended up being six runs for India.
Ferguson’s effort was off the fifth ball of Smith’s over in the 18th, when the ball flew off the outside edge of Dhir’s bat to short third man, where the pacer was positioned. He tried to catch the ball over his head but it went past him for a four.