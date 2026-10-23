Glenn Phillips hits back at reporter when questioned on New Zealand’s dropped catches

There were fielding lapses on both sides during the first T20I between India and New Zealand, which the latter lost by four wickets. New Zealand’s dropped catches were particularly surprising considering the high standards they maintain in the field. There were questions on it that were levelled at Glenn Phillips, widely rated one of the best fielders in the world, but the all-rounder didn’t take it lying down when he felt that the reporters were being unfair on New Zealand.

Phillips was asked in the post-match press conferences about his thoughts on four catches that New Zealand dropped. He paused with a bemused expression and asked: “Four? Which ones?”