Glenn McGrath wants Australia to play England’s brand of ‘fearless’ cricket

Former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath said that he wanted the current Australian team to take a leaf out of World T20 champions England’s playbook and focus on playing a fearless brand of cricket.

Former T20 World champions Australia failed to retain their crown in this edition of the tournament, getting eliminated from the group stages.

“The Australian team always played fearless cricket. I wonder now if they are playing with more fear of losing. You just have to go out and back yourselves. That is the brand of cricket England are playing at the moment. When you play that brand of cricket things tend to go your way more,” McGrath said in a conversation with AAP.

Though McGrath wants Australia to emulate England’s style, he was reluctant to brand the current Three Lions team the best white ball team in history.

“I would have to disagree with (England being the best). There have been some quality and amazing teams over the years. I would like to say we could give them a decent run for their money, if not better than that. But they’re pretty handy this English unit, as much as it pains to me to say,” he said.

The Australian legend also advised the Australian team to tweak their approach during the opening stages of the batting, adding that he preferred the Oz team to play a more explosive style of batting from the get go, instead of slowly building their innings in the T20 format.

“I always say, if you can get players to go out there and play without fear, it’s amazing what you can achieve. You still have to play intelligent cricket … Don’t go out and throw caution to the wind with shots that aren’t there. It’s about getting that balance right, and that is where the Aussies need to get back to,” he said.