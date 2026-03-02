Jasprit Bumrah is a big game player, and I’ve total faith in him, says Australia great Glenn McGrath

Australian fast bowling great Glenn McGrath has called on India to enjoy the pressure of playing the knockouts as the T20 World Cup enters the business end. India, having started as the firm favourites to win their second successive title, showed signs of hitting their peak in their last two Super 8 fixtures against Zimbabwe and, more importantly, against the West Indies on Sunday, which confirmed their spot in the semi-finals.

Like the yesteryear Australian teams, which entered the ICC tournaments as favourites and clinched successive world titles from 1999 to 2007, McGrath knows the pressure that comes with it. Speaking at the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai on Monday, where he is the director, the 56-year-old said. “You enjoy it. You just bring it back to its simplest form. The team I played in, I just felt our danger period was getting to the final. Once we’re in the final, I thought the game was all over. I think the team they like pressure. They like challenges. They’re up for it,” McGrath said.