Glenn Maxwell ruled out of South Africa tour with elbow injury, could miss beginning of IPL

Glenn Maxwell led Melbourne Stars to BBL 2019-20 final (File photo) Glenn Maxwell led Melbourne Stars to BBL 2019-20 final (File photo)

Glenn Maxwell’s return to Australia’s national side has been short-lived with the all-rounder ruled out of their limited-overs tour of South Africa to have elbow surgery.

Maxwell, who was replaced by top-order batsman D’Arcy Short, was only recalled to the Australian team earlier this month after taking a break last October to deal with mental health issues.

He will have surgery on Thursday and be out of action for between six and eight weeks, Cricket Australia said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We are disappointed to lose Glenn this close to the tour as we were looking forward to welcoming him back to the national side in both the 20- and 50-over formats after his break during the summer,” national selector Trevor Hohns said.

Shattered to be missing the South Africa tour. I wish all the lads the best of luck over there and I’ll be watching from home!

Thanks for all the wishes of support ❤️ https://t.co/cQNqH7P7hm — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) February 12, 2020

“Unfortunately, the pain he has experienced in the elbow in the latter stages of the (Big Bash) increased over the weekend and he will have surgery immediately to rectify the situation.”

Maxwell said he was disappointed to withdraw from the squad but having surgery was the right decision.

“I was not confident that I could perform at international level with my elbow in its current state and have decided to undergo surgery straight away to fix the issue,” he said.

Australia start the tour of South Africa on Feb. 21 with the first Twenty20 in Johannesburg before the one-day series starts in Paarl on Feb. 29 and concludes with further matches in Bloemfontein and Potchefstroom in early March.

Australia’s dashing all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is set to miss the beginning of the IPL after an elbow injury on Tuesday ruled him out of the upcoming ODIs and T20 Internationals in South Africa.

The tour of South Africa starts on February 21.

Maxwell will undergo surgery on his left elbow and will be replaced by D’Arcy Short in both squads.

Cricket Australia said he might require at least six to eight weeks to attain full match fitness, which means he is likely to miss the beginning of the IPL too, which is starting on March 29. The 31-year-old is representing Kings XI Punjab in the franchise-based league.

A “shattered” Maxwell said the decision to withdraw from the South African tour was difficult.

“I was not confident that I could perform at international level with my elbow in its current state and have decided to undergo surgery straight away to fix the issue,” Maxwell said in a statement.

“I would like to thank Justin Langer, Ben Oliver, Trevor Hohns and the whole Australian squad for their understanding.”

The South Africa tour was the first time Maxwell had been picked for national duties since taking a break from cricket in October due to mental health issues.

Australia’s national selector Trevor Hohns said Maxwell’s increased pain could not have been overlooked.

“We are disappointed to lose Glenn this close to the tour as we were looking forward to welcoming him back to the national side in both the 20 and 50-over formats after his break during the summer,” Hohns was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia.

“Unfortunately, the pain he has experienced in the elbow in the latter stages of the BBL increased over the weekend and he will have surgery immediately to rectify the situation.”

