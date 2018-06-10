Glenn Maxwell’s form a worry, admits Justin Langer

Glenn Maxwell’s inconsistent form has continued from the IPL. (Source: AP) Glenn Maxwell’s inconsistent form has continued from the IPL. (Source: AP)

Newly appointed Australia coach Justin Langer has admitted that the inconsistent form of all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is a big concern ahead of the ODI series against England which begins on Thursday. Maxwell’s poor form continued in Australia’s warm-up match where he could only rack up three runs. Prior to Australia’s tour of England, Maxwell was equally woeful in the IPL where he averaged a shade above 14 despite playing 12 matches.

Reflecting on the matter, Langer said, “He is [a worry] but that said I have been super impressed with Glenn Maxwell, his preparation has been literally outstanding. I would be very surprised if he doesn’t get a very big score very soon.”

“There’s been a lot of talk about Glenn Maxwell but I have been incredibly impressed with the way he goes about his business and even the way he has been batting in the nets. He played at Whitgift School a week ago [an inter-squad match] and he was the man of the match that day. I am sure a big one is not far away from him.”

However, the inclusion of former skipper Ricky Ponting in the set up has given Langer some hope as he believes Ponting’s influence can turnaround Maxwell’s fortunes.

“To have the influence of someone like Punter is gold…so if he keeps preparing well and keeps trusting his preparation it is not far until he becomes an absolute star, I think. He’s got so much talent. He’s working as hard as anyone,” Langer said.

Meanwhile, giving insights into Australia’s possible combination in the opening match, the coach said, “I love the idea of Shaun Marsh and Marcus Stoinis batting at three and four. They’re like two gladiators aren’t they, they’re big strong boys, we know they can get hundreds, we know they can bat for a long time.”

