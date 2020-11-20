Glenn Maxwell says he’ll take Sehwag’s ‘cheerleader’ remark with ‘a grain of salt’

Glenn Maxwell was the second-costliest foreigner in IPL 2020. (File)

After being criticised for his poor showing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 by Virender Sehwag, Kings XI Punjab’s Glenn Maxwell brushed aside the remarks by claiming that he was fine with the “outspoken” remarks.

The 32-year-old Australian had a torrid time in the UAE as he managed to score just 108 runs in 13 matches. During the tournament, he had an average of 15.42 and a strike rate of 101.88 with the bat and he picked up just three wickets.

Putting Maxwell’s performances under the scanner, Sehwag labelled him a “10-crore cheerleader” in an episode of his Facebook series “Viru Ki Baithak”.

“Glenn Maxwell. This 10-crore cheerleader proved costly for Punjab. Plus, he has had a bad record of shirking work over the past few seasons. But this season he went to new extremes,” said Sehwag in Hindi.

“This is what you call a highly-paid vacation.”

Maxwell avoided getting into a mud-slinging match with the former India opener. “It’s okay. Viru is pretty outspoken with his dislike of me, and that’s fine,” Maxwell told The West Australian.

“He’s allowed to say whatever he likes. He’s in the media for such statements, so that’s fine. I deal with that and move on, and take it with a grain of salt.”

Maxwell, who had taken a brief break due to mental health issues, said he now feels better able to cope with them.

“In hindsight, it was probably a pretty good time to go through something like that where I was able to put some groundwork in to deal with adversity,” he said.

“This year has certainly been a massive test, to put some of my learnings to use and help other people through that and be a shoulder for other people to lean on. That’s something I didn’t expect last year but to be able to help people through tough times and be able to get myself through those tough times has been key as well.”

Having just played the IPL 2020 in a bubble, Maxwell is back in quarantine in Australia ahead of the white-ball series against India which starts on November 27.

