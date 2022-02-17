‘That was a shock’: Glenn Maxwell after his Tamil wedding invite goes viral online

Glenn Maxwell is set to miss Australia’s upcoming tour to Pakistan because of his wedding with fiancee Vini Raman, who is of Indian descent, on March 27 in Melbourne. Maxwell’s wedding will take place in front of 350 of his closest friends with beefed-up security.

The added security comes after details of Maxwell’s upcoming nuptials were leaked online when the invitation to the traditional Hindu ceremony that will involve three separate events over the course of a week surfaced.

A former Indian Premier League teammate alerted Maxwell that the invitation to the Melbourne event, printed in Tamil, was being shared online.

“It was not ideal,” Maxwell, told cricket.com.au. “We’ve got to get extra security for the wedding now,” he added.

“It was supposed to be a private event and unfortunately the relatives over in India just got a little bit excited and decide to show a few friends.

“Next minute, it’s in pretty much every paper over there and I’m getting tweeted it by pretty much everyone.

“So that was that was a shock. It’s been a busy couple of days,” said Maxwell, who top-scored with 39 off 26 balls in Australia’s series-clinching third T20I win over Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

GlennMaxwell marrying Vini Raman. Going by the cute traditional Tamil muhurta patrikai, we’d bet there may likely be a TamBram ceremony… Will there be a white gown wedding too?

Harbouring hopes of a Test

Maxwell has featured for Australia in the longest format of the game since the Bangladesh tour of 2017.

However, the white-ball specialist hopes that he will be considered when selectors pick their squad for the Test tour of Sri Lanka, expected to be held in June this year, as well for Australia’s next series in India.

.”I’d love to be available for the Sri Lanka Test matches this year,” said Maxwell.

“There’s still other options and other series that I could potentially put my hand up for.

“It’s just got to be right time, right place and hopefully I can sneak my way into the squad and add to a couple of Test runs and add a couple of Test caps. That’d be nice.”