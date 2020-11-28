Glenn Maxwell says he apologised to KL Rahul during India vs Australia 1st ODI

Australia's Glenn Maxwell, right, hits a six during the one day international cricket match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. (AP)

Australia allrounder Glenn Maxwell apologised to his IPL teammate KL Rahul during his whirlwind knock against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

Maxwell’s innovative bag of trick shots contributed to boundaries from reverse sweeps and wristy flicks before he was out for 45 from 19 balls, caught in the deep off Shami after hitting five boundaries and three sixes.

However, a few weeks ago, playing for IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab, Maxwell out of sorts as he struggled for scores. In 11 innings, the Australian scored 108 runs at an average of 15.42 and a forgettable strike-rate of 101.88.

What was more surprising was that he failed to hit a single six during the entire competition.

But in Sydney, he was back to his best helping Australia 374/6 on the board. Probably it was his open stance that helped him play the expansive strokes fetching him five fours and three sixes.

A day after the game, Maxwell engaged in online banter with fellow KXIP player Jimmy Neesham-

I apologised to him while I was batting 😂 🦁 🙏 #kxipfriends ❤️ — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) November 28, 2020

Australia returned to international cricket in September with an ODI series win in England against the World Cup champions. For Kohli’s India lineup, though, it was a first taste of international cricket since losing in New Zealand in March.

