Glenn Maxwell reveals how Ricky Ponting inspired Australia to script history in T20Is

On February 16, 2018, Australia pulled off one of the greatest ever run chases in T20I cricket against New Zealand. In the fifth T20I of the Trans-Tasman Twenty20 Tri-Series, the Kiwis batted first and led by Martin Guptill and Colin Munro, went to post Zealand to 243/6 in 20 overs. 244 seemed like an improbable target as no team had chased that many wore. But Ponting, who was the assistant coach of the side, spurred the Kangaroos with an impassioned team talk.

“It was matter-of-fact – ‘we’re going to chase these runs down, comfortably – not just reach the target, we’re going to chase these runs down with an over to spare’,” Glenn Maxwell told cricket.com.au.

“Our players heard that and went ‘all right, no worries’, and then we looked around at D’Arcy Short, David Warner, Chris Lynn, myself and Aaron Finch – we looked at that top five and went ‘there’s not many better top fives in the world, so let’s go out and do this,” he added.

“That’s the sort of confidence that he gave us as a team. Not only by the words he said, but through the conviction with which he said them. He makes you feel like you can walk on water sometimes. He’s a good person for the batters to talk different tactics with because he can read someone’s technique really well,” he further added.

Remarkably Australia reached the target with one over remaining. David Warner scored 59 off24 while Short smashed 76 off 44. Maxwells cameo, 31 off 14 sealed the chase with ease.