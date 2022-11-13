scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Glenn Maxwell out for 3 months after breaking his leg in a freak accident

The all-rounder tripped and fell in a freak accident at a friend's 50th birthday party in Melbourne.

Australia's Glenn Maxwell reacts during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Afghanistan in Adelaide, Australia. (AP)

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is set to miss at least three months after breaking his leg in a freak accident at a friend’s 50th birthday party in Melbourne.

Maxwell has been ruled out of the ODI series against England beginning this week and will then undergo a lengthy rehabilitation after fracturing his left fibula on Saturday.

The 34-year-old underwent surgery on Sunday after he and the person celebrating the milestone were running in a backyard on Saturday evening.

“Glenn is in good spirits It was an unfortunate accident and we feel for Glenn in the circumstances given he was in great touch in his last few games,” Australia’s selection chief George Bailey said.

“Glenn is a critical part of our white ball structure and we will continue to support him through his recovery and rehabilitation.”

Sean Abbott has replaced Maxwell in the squad for the ODI series.

Maxwell is set to miss the Big Bash League as well.

Maxwell’s injury is the latest in a growing line of freak accidents to strike down star players.

England’s Jonny Bairstow missed the T20 World Cup after breaking his leg while playing golf, while Australia’s Josh Inglis also had a golf mishap when his club shaft snapped and injured his hand.

First published on: 13-11-2022 at 11:34:47 am
