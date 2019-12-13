Glenn Maxwell says he was ‘mentally and physically ruined’ before taking break

Glenn Maxwell made himself unavailable for the T20I series against Sri Lanka after featuring in the first two games of the three-match series. (File Photo) Glenn Maxwell made himself unavailable for the T20I series against Sri Lanka after featuring in the first two games of the three-match series. (File Photo)

A month after taking a break from cricket, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell claimed that the rigorous schedule for the past few years had ruined him mentally and physically. The 31-year-old made himself unavailable for the T20I series against Sri Lanka after featuring in the first two games of the three-match series.

“I was pretty cooked when I decided to take the time off. Big reason why I did take that time away is I was pretty mentally and physically ruined,” Maxwell was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“I think it was eight months on the road, living out of a suitcase and that probably had been going on for four or five years, just constantly on the road and it all just caught up with me at that time,” he said.

Maxwell said he was grateful to Cricket Australia and other teams he’s associated with for giving him the space to recover.

The all-rounder also said that it was his girlfriend who noticed the changes in him and advised him to speak with experts.

“My girlfriend was probably No. 1, it wasn’t an easy job for her to deal with me going through my mood swings for the first few weeks, but Michael Lloyd was the guy I had the initial conversation with, he’s been someone who I’ve confided in since back in the academy days, so I’ve known him for well over a decade now,” Maxwell said.

The all-rounder is all set to make his comeback, as he will lead Melbourne Stars in their opening Big Bash League (BBL) fixture later this month. And said he will focus on managing his playing commitments better in the future.

“I did put a bit of pressure on myself to try and play as much as I could this year and, rightly or wrongly, I didn’t come out of it the way I thought I was going to. I’ll have a look at that next year,” Maxwell said.

