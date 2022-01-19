Glenn Maxwell Masterclass: Slams 64-ball 154 as records fall everywhere

Australia star Glenn Maxwell was at his destructive best when he scored a record-breaking 154 off just 64 balls, helping his team Melbourne Stars finish at 273/2, which is also the highest score in the Big Bash League’s history.

Records and milestones lay shattered at the feet of the Maxwell as he became the first player in Big Bash history to reach 150 runs. Maxwell scored a half-century in just 20 balls and reached a century in 41 balls as the Hobart Hurricanes’ bowlers’ deliveries were dispatched all around the field. The Australian swashbuckler hit 22 fours and 4 sixes en route to his 154.

History made by the @StarsBBL

🏏. Records falling everywhere at the ‘G 👏 🔥 Highest individual score in the @BBL – @Gmaxi_32 154* from 64 balls (and in his 100th match) 🔥 Highest team score in the BBL – 2/273 A HUGE innings at the MCG. 📸 | Mike Owen/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/0CTYpHP8rp — Melbourne Cricket Ground (@MCG) January 19, 2022

Marcus Stoinis, who was at the non-striker’s end in this match, held the previous record of the highest individual score in the BBL with 147 not out and he watched his record annihilated by a rampaging Maxwell as he got a front row seat to witness the spectacle.

Big numbers from the skipper ⭐️ 2nd fastest ever. It’s a vibe at the @MCG 🔥#TeamGreen https://t.co/gMKseM66cB — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) January 19, 2022

The timing couldn’t be any sweeter for Maxwell though as this was his 100th match in the BBL and one that he’ll remember for the rest of his life. One record that remained intact was Craig Simmons record of reaching a 100 off just 39 balls while Maxwell took 41 to reach his, thereby becoming the second fastest man to reach a ton in BBL history.

Marcus Stoinis reached 75 off 31 balls but that was overshadowed by the Maxwell show.

The Stars are NOT STOPPING!! #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/aBAdkA2oc5 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 19, 2022

“A lot of things have to go right for something like that to happen, I had great support the whole way through … it’s still a nice feeling to finish this tournament with a really nice innings,” he said after the first innings.