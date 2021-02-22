scorecardresearch
Monday, February 22, 2021
‘Surprising to get a lot more after being released’: David Warner jokes about Glenn Maxwell’s IPL deal

Glenn Maxwell caused a bidding war between RCB and CSK at the recent IPL auction despite his disastrous campaign for KXIP last season.

By: Sports Desk
February 22, 2021 6:08:12 pm
Australia South Africa, Australia vs South Africa, Aus vs SA, SA vs Aus, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell David Warner, sports news, sports, cricket news, CricketGlenn Maxwell and David Warner in action for Australia (File Photo/AP)

Glenn Maxwell’s IPL deal worth 14.25 crores with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is ‘surprising’ because he had been released by Kings XI Punjab after the earlier season, his Australian teammate David Warner said on air.

Australia’s Test contingent is not involved in the ongoing T20I series vs New Zealand because of the tour of South Africa — which has since been cancelled — and so Warner was an expert commentator for Fox Cricket during Monday’s series opener.

“Not a bad result in the IPL auction for the ‘Big Show’ either,” Warner said in the commentary box

“Considering his last IPL season,” said Mark Waugh, who was alongside Warner.

“It’s surprising, you get let go from your franchise and you get a lot more after being released,” Warner then joked.

Maxwell’s last IPL campaign was disastrous, as he made just 108 runs at 15.42, with a strike rate of 101.88, and wasn’t retained by Kings XI Punjab.

However, at the IPL 2021 auction held last week, Maxwell was one of the most expensive picks. Chennai Super Kings and RCB started an intense bidding war for Maxwell, which battle was won by RCB at 14.25 crore.

Warner, who has been retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad, said, “We know what he’s (Maxwell) capable of, and I’m sure there’s a bit of expectation but I’m sure he’ll deliver.”

