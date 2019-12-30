Watch: How Glenn Maxwell turned into a firefighter before BBL match

Glenn Maxwell rushes to the rescue. (Screengrab: Instagram/Dale Steyn) Glenn Maxwell rushes to the rescue. (Screengrab: Instagram/Dale Steyn)

Glenn Maxwell has rescued his side from danger on numerous occasions, but ahead of his Big Bash League (BBL) match in Launceston on Monday the Australian all-rounder was spotted rushing with a fire extinguisher to douse a fire from a burning bush.

His Melbourne Stars teammate and former South African cricketer Dale Steyn shared the incident on Instagram and captioned it: “save the day mate.”

The video of the incident was also tweeted out by BBL, who mentioned how the Stars skipper met with a “bizarre pre-game interruption in Launceston.”

Via the Instagram story of @DaleSteyn62: Glenn Maxwell to the rescue! The @StarsBBL skipper had a bizarre pre-game interruption in Launceston ?? #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/uN0PZ82UVl — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 30, 2019

Earlier on Friday, Maxwell played a blistering knock of 43 in just 25 deliveries, which included four maximums, against Adelaide Strikers. In his 43-run-knock, the skipper entertained the crowd with his elegant and smart execution with the bat, earning him plaudits from fans across the world.

Steyn had then compared Maxwell with AB de Villiers and stated that the Aussie all-rounder would have been named Mr. 360 if his former South African teammate was not around.

“When it comes to T20, you very rarely get guys that strike it as cleanly as he does. He’s very smart, too, the way he goes about it. You talk about guys like AB de Villiers being a 360 (degree) player but ‘Maxi’ is up there, too. It’s just a nickname that AB’s earned because he plays like that, but had AB not been around you could’ve easily nicknamed someone like Maxi ‘Mr 360’ because he’s got that capability of taking you down in areas you don’t want the ball to go,” Steyn was quoted as saying by Cricket.com.au.

