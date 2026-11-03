Glenn Maxwell retires from international cricket, report claims

Maxwell ends his Australia innings having played seven Tests (scoring 339 runs), 149 One-Day Internationals and 130 T20Is.

By: Sports Desk
1 min readUpdated: Nov 3, 2026 12:14 AM IST
Australia vs South AfricaGlenn Maxwell of Australia celebrates his half century during the T20 cricket international between Australia and South Africa at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025 (Darren England/AAPImage via AP)
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Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell has called time on his international cricket career, according to a media report by Cricinfo. Maxwell ends his Australia innings having played seven Tests (scoring 339 runs), 149 One-Day Internationals and 130 T20Is. While he played for his country in all three formats, he was known as a formidable batter in white ball cricket.

Maxwell played his last Test for Australia in 2017 and had previously retired from ODIs after the 2025 Champions Trophy, after smashing 3990 runs in 50-over games for Australia. His last T20I was against Oman in February this year.

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