‘Give respect, take respect’: Naveen-ul-Haq hits back at Shahid Afridi after LPL spat

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq has responded to Shahid Afridi’s advice- ‘play the game and don’t indulge in abusive talk’ by hitting back saying,” Give respect, take respect.” The 21-year-old player was seen indulging in a verbal spat with Pakistan’s speedster Mohammad Amir during a Lanka Premier League (LPL) match on Monday.

Naveen, who is a part of LPL franchise Kandy Tuskers, took to Twitter and replied to Afridi’s tweet on Wednesday, “Always ready to take advice and give respect, Cricket is a gentleman’s game but if someone says you all are under our feet and will stay their then he is not only talking about me but also talking abt my ppl. #give #respect #take #respect.”

The incident took place on Monday when Kandy Tuskers were facing Galle Gladiators in the sixth match of the tournament. The Tuskers won the high-scoring encounter by 25 runs.

Tusker’s Naveen and Gladiators’ Mohammad Amir were seen having a heated tussle. They were seen having a go at each other soon after the match ended and Naveen was visibly angry with the Pakistan pacer. Somehow, team members from both sides intervened and separated both of them.

But the real scene came to light when the Gladiators’ skipper Shahid Afridi came out for a handshake with the opposition. He was visibly angry and irritated with Naveen-ul-Haq as the 40-year-old Afridi spoke to him and seemed to advise him to cool down. However, the Afghan youngster didn’t look happy even then.

