‘Are we giving Mohammad Shami enough credit?’: Former India opener backs LSG star for India comeback with successful IPL season

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has questioned when veteran pacer Mohammad Shami will begin to get due credits for his performances. The 36-year-old Shami turned back the clock with the Lucknow Super Giants in his previous outing, producing a sensational spell of 2 for 9 in four overs, comprising 18 dot balls and the prized scalps of SunRisers Hyderabad openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head.

Having been out of the national set-up since the 2025 Champions Trophy, Shami turned up consistently for Bengal in the 2025-26 domestic season and led the attack across formats.

After his latest exploits, Chopra raised the question as to how and when will Shami begin to find his way back into the national radar.