GG vs MI Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: GG, MI tussle for spot in Eliminator

WPL 2026 Today 16th Match, GG vs MI Live Score:
Gujarat Giants (GG) Vs Mumbai Indians (MI) WPL Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have sealed a spot in the final which means that GG and MI can only tussle for one of two Eliminator spots. They are both favourites to get there, with GG second on the points table and MI third. MI are two points behind GG though, which means a win for the latter could confirm a spot in the Eliminator for them.
A victory for MI, on the other hand, gives them a chance to reach the Eliminator. However this leaves one of these two sides’ position open to attack from the Delhi Capitals, who face UP Warriorz in the last league match of the season on Sunday.
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Mumbai taking on the Gujarat Giants. It is an all-important clash that will decide the playoff contenders for the tournament. Stay with us to get all the updates.
