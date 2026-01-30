GG vs MI Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: GG, MI tussle for spot in Eliminator

WPL 2026 Today 16th Match, GG vs MI Live Score: (BCCI Photo)

Gujarat Giants (GG) Vs Mumbai Indians (MI) WPL Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have sealed a spot in the final which means that GG and MI can only tussle for one of two Eliminator spots. They are both favourites to get there, with GG second on the points table and MI third. MI are two points behind GG though, which means a win for the latter could confirm a spot in the Eliminator for them.

A victory for MI, on the other hand, gives them a chance to reach the Eliminator. However this leaves one of these two sides’ position open to attack from the Delhi Capitals, who face UP Warriorz in the last league match of the season on Sunday.

Story continues below this ad Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Kim Garth, Ayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu, Jintimani Kalita, Shivani Singh, Happy Kumari Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Sajeevan Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Rahila Firdous(w), Sanskriti Gupta, Vaishnavi Sharma, Shabnim Ismail, Poonam Khemnar, Nicola Carey, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Kranthi Reddy Live Updates Jan 30, 2026 05:01 PM IST GG vs MI Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Nat Scriver Brunt after her ton “It’s obviously a special moment to reach that milestone, but more importantly, it was about getting runs on the board for the team. “These last two games are pretty much knockout games for us, so to be able to perform like that and to build such a strong partnership with Hayley Matthews was massive for the team.” Jan 30, 2026 04:51 PM IST GG vs MI Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Nat Scrive Brunt on 100 “I’ve seen a few players get out in the 90s, so I didn’t want to replicate that. But I also wanted to get as many runs for the team,” Sciver-Brunt told the broadcaster. Jan 30, 2026 04:29 PM IST GG vs MI Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Squads Gujarat Giants Women Squad: Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Kim Garth, Ayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu, Jintimani Kalita, Shivani Singh, Happy Kumari Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Sajeevan Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Rahila Firdous(w), Sanskriti Gupta, Vaishnavi Sharma, Shabnim Ismail, Poonam Khemnar, Nicola Carey, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Kranthi Reddy Jan 30, 2026 04:15 PM IST GG vs MI Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of Mumbai taking on the Gujarat Giants. It is an all-important clash that will decide the playoff contenders for the tournament. Stay with us to get all the updates. WPL 2026: Grace Harris’ all-round brilliance powers Royal Challengers Bengaluru into final Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Grace Harris in action against UP Warriorz. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR WPL) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) booked their place in the WPL 2026 final with a convincing eight-wicket win over UP Warriorz in Vadodara on Thursday. Nadine de Klerk shone with the ball, taking 4/22, which restricted Warriorz to a moderate score. A 108-run opening-wicket stand between Grace Harris and Smriti Mandhana then set up the chase for the 2024 champions.

