Getting ready for India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara shares photos of training before upcoming Test series

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara shared some photos of himself training in his father’s cricket academy located along the Rajkot-Jamnagar highway on Tuesday.

“Getting ready for India vs Australia,” he captioned the post. Pujara, who was included in the squad for the first 2 Tests, will be taking on the Aussies in the 1st Test, scheduled to begin on February 9.

32-year-old Suryakumar Yadav, who is uncapped in Test cricket, has also been selected in India’s squad. Ishan Kishan, who is yet to get a game in the longest format, has also been included in the squad. He joins KS Bharat as the keepers in the team.

Getting ready for 🇮🇳 vs 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/g8c1RRqUbO — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) January 31, 2023

Meanwhile, legendary Australian wicket-keeper Ian Healy took a potshot at India, saying the idea behind Pat Cummins’ side not playing a tour game in the subcontinent ahead of the Test series is because “we no longer trust” the facilities provided by the host nation.

Australia will not play a single tour game ahead of the four-Test Border-Gavaskar series and a member of the squad, Usman Khawaja, had said recently that there was no point playing practice games as the wickets prepared for tour fixtures and actual matches in India were very different.

“Have you ever been pre-tour with us (Australia)? They can be spinning wickets when we play but we go to the practice matches and they are green Gabba-like wickets out there (in India), so what’s the point,” Khawaja had said during a press conference earlier this month.