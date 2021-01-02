‘Get well soon, Dada’: Virat Kohli, cricket fraternity pray for Sourav Ganguly’s speedy recovery

When the news of Sourav Ganguly being admitted in a private hospital after falling ill on Saturday morning broke, cricket fraternity led by India captain Virat Kohli expressed their concern by reacting on Twitter, wishing the BCCI president and former India captain speedy recovery.

According to hospital sources, the 48-year-old felt dizzy while exercising in his personal gymnasium in the morning. Soon after, he was shifted to Woodlands Hospital in South Kolkata. “Sourav Ganguly is stable. Senior doctors are looking after him. We will let you know once we get further updates,” his elder brother and CAB joint secretary Snehasish Ganguly said.

Here is how the cricket fraternity reacted:

Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon 🙏 @SGanguly99 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 2, 2021

Dada @SGanguly99 Get well soon 🙏🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 2, 2021

Get well soon Dada, gutted to hear about your cardiac arrest, hope you feel better @SGanguly99 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 2, 2021

Wishing you a speedy recovery Dada, @SGanguly99 . Praying that you get well soon — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 2, 2021

Dada , jaldi se theek hone ka.

Praying for your quick and speedy recovery @SGanguly99 . — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 2, 2021

Wish @SGanguly99 a speedy recovery. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 2, 2021

Wishing dada a speedy recovery! @SGanguly99 😇 — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) January 2, 2021

Praying for your speedy recovery @SGanguly99 🙏 — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) January 2, 2021

Praying for Dada’s speedy recovery!🙏 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 2, 2021

Not the news I would have liked to start the year with.. #GetWellSoonDada

You have always been a true fighter! @SGanguly99 #SouravGanguly pic.twitter.com/yPdmjVjElv — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) January 2, 2021

Get well soon Dada, Praying for your speedy recovery 🙏@SGanguly99 — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) January 2, 2021

Wishing you a speedy recovery Dada @SGanguly99 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) January 2, 2021

I pray for your quick recovery. Get well soon @SGanguly99🙏🏻 — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) January 2, 2021

Wishing Dada @SGanguly99 a speedy recovery 🙏. — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) January 2, 2021