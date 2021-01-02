‘Get well soon, Dada’: Virat Kohli, cricket fraternity pray for Sourav Ganguly’s speedy recovery

When the news of Sourav Ganguly being admitted in a private hospital after falling ill on Saturday morning broke, cricket fraternity led by India captain Virat Kohli expressed their concern by reacting on Twitter, wishing the BCCI president and former India captain speedy recovery.
According to hospital sources, the 48-year-old felt dizzy while exercising in his personal gymnasium in the morning. Soon after, he was shifted to Woodlands Hospital in South Kolkata. “Sourav Ganguly is stable. Senior doctors are looking after him. We will let you know once we get further updates,” his elder brother and CAB joint secretary Snehasish Ganguly said.
Here is how the cricket fraternity reacted:
Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon 🙏 @SGanguly99
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 2, 2021
Dada @SGanguly99 Get well soon 🙏🙏
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 2, 2021
Get well soon Dada, gutted to hear about your cardiac arrest, hope you feel better @SGanguly99
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 2, 2021
Here’s wishing the BCCI President @SGanguly99 a speedy recovery. https://t.co/EGTcOjtqxA
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 2, 2021
Wishing you a speedy recovery Dada, @SGanguly99 . Praying that you get well soon
— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 2, 2021
Dada , jaldi se theek hone ka.
Praying for your quick and speedy recovery @SGanguly99 .
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 2, 2021
Praying for your speedy recovery Dada @SGanguly99 🙏 Get well soon.
— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 2, 2021
Wish @SGanguly99 a speedy recovery.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 2, 2021
Wishing dada a speedy recovery! @SGanguly99 😇
— Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) January 2, 2021
Praying for your speedy recovery @SGanguly99 🙏
— Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) January 2, 2021
Praying for Dada’s speedy recovery!🙏
— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 2, 2021
Not the news I would have liked to start the year with.. #GetWellSoonDada
You have always been a true fighter! @SGanguly99 #SouravGanguly pic.twitter.com/yPdmjVjElv
— MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) January 2, 2021
Get well soon Dada, Praying for your speedy recovery 🙏@SGanguly99
— Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) January 2, 2021
Wishing you a speedy recovery Dada @SGanguly99
— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) January 2, 2021
I pray for your quick recovery. Get well soon @SGanguly99🙏🏻
— Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) January 2, 2021
Wishing Dada @SGanguly99 a speedy recovery 🙏.
— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) January 2, 2021
Get well soon dada 💔💔💔💔 @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/swAZQlnXnO
— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) January 2, 2021
May you get well soon @SGanguly99 sir. Praying for your quick recovery. 🙏
— Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) January 2, 2021
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.