‘Jaldi se theek ho kar aa jao saath mey chauke chakke maarte hai (Get well soon, so we can hit fours and sixes together)’: Chahal wishes Pant a speedy recovery

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid along with t20 skipper Hardik Pandya, vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, batsmen Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill have wished Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery. Rishabh Pant was hospitalized on Friday with non-life-threatening injuries sustained in a car crash,

In a video posted by the BCCI, several team members have voiced their heartfelt messages to the explosive wicketkeeper-batsman, who is currently admitted in Max Dehradun with multiple injuries on head, back, knee and ankle.

💬 💬 You are a fighter. Get well soon 🤗 #TeamIndia wish @RishabhPant17 a speedy recovery 👍 👍 pic.twitter.com/oVgp7TliUY — BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2023

The video started with head coach Rahul Dravid talking about the tough character of Pant. He said: “Hey Rishabh, hope you are doing well. Over the one last year I have had the privilege of seeing you play some of the greatest innings played in Indian cricket Test history. Whenever we have been in difficult situations, I know you have got that character and got the ability to get yourself out very difficult situations. This is just one such challenge and I know you are going to bounce back like you have done so many times this (last) year. Look forward to having you back soon buddy. ”

Stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya said: “Hi Rishabh! just wanted to wish you a speedy recovery. I know you have been a fighter and things are not as what you would have liked but life is like that and I know the kind of person you are. You will kind of break all the doors and make a comeback as what you have always done. My love and wishes are always with you and the whole team and the whole nation is nehid you. Get well soon by brother. ”

The newly-appointed vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav said: Hi Rishabh! Wish you a speedy recovery. I know what the situation is right now and I miss you here and we can’t wait to have you back as soon as possible. You’ve always been a fighter when you are on the field and I know you will be back soon. have a lovely recovery and we’ll see you soon. Take care brother!”

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal wished Pant in his own style and said: “Jaldi se theek ho kar aa jao saath mey chauke chakke maarte hai (Get well soon and will hit four and sixes together). Take care my brother.”

Pant’s U-19 teammate and fellow wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan said: “Hi Rishabh! We all miss you here in the Indian cricket team. All we can do here is wish you a very speedy recovery and I know you are a fighter and you will be back very soon and much stronger.”

Shubman Gill, who is likely to make his T20I debut against Sri Lanka on Tuesday said: “Hi Rishabh! On the behalf of the whole Indian cricket team I want to wish you a very speedy recovery We all know the kind of person you are and that you are a fighter and we all know that you are going to get through this and hopefully, we’ll see you soon. Lots of love. ”

Advertisement

Rishabh Pant has been shifted from the ICU to the private ward of the Max Hospital here following improvement in his condition. The accident took place at around 5.30 am on Friday, when Pant’s luxury car hit a road divider, rolled over to the other side of the road and caught fire. Pant had a miraculous escape but he sustained injuries on his forehead, leg and bruises on his back