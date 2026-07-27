‘Get the boundary sizes increased’: Sunil Gavaskar urges BCCI

The next ODI World Cup will be held in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe in 2026. The following year, the T20 World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand. The boundaries will be longer than what the Indian side would be accustomed to in home conditions. Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar urged the BCCI to increase the boundary dimensions when the home season begins.

“It’s absolutely imperative, when the new Indian season begins, to get the boundary sizes increased so that our batters get used to that before the World Cup next year. At virtually every ground, there is plenty of space for people to walk behind the LED advertising boards, so it tells you that if this space is utilised, the boundary size will automatically increase,” Gavaskar wrote in his Sportstar column.